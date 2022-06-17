Fortnite fans react to finding Evie in real life

Epic Games has done a great job with with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. The game developer released Darth Vader and Indiana Jokes, two amazing collaboration skins, and some other great-looking characters as well.

There aren't many things that have changed about the Battle Pass as it still has 100 tiers and special sections.

The theme of this season is "Vibin'" and so far, the season has been really great and easygoing. Unlike Season 2, which had a war theme, the current season is less intense.

Additionally, Fortnite players are in love with Evie! This is the first skin players get after purchasing the Battle Pass. There has been a lot of fan art about this female character and there is no doubt that it's more popular than even Darth Vader.

Fortnite players have loved the Evie skin since it was launched

Evie originally appeared in an Epic Games survey a few months ago. The Fortnite creator sends these surveys out from time to time to see which skins players would like to see in the game. There is no doubt that Epic hit the jackpot with Evie as players are simply in love with it.

Twitter user Fluffuistired recently posted a video tweet that has since gone viral. The tweet is simply captioned "Evie Fortnite" and features a girl that looks almost identical to the Battle Pass' character.

If she was walking down the street in real life, there is no doubt that this would be the reaction of many Fortnite players! After all, it's been a while since a skin has been as popular as her.

In less than two months, Evie has won the hearts of many players and has become an iconic skin. It's not surprising that so many players use it, and it can be seen almost everywhere in a match.

Fans react to the real-life version of Evie

The tweet has received almost 10,000 likes and a lot of replies. Many players pointed out how the girl in the video looks exactly like the beloved skin.

Mr.Gameboy @MrGameboy_6 @Fluffuistired jones "stealthily" trying using his rift gun to bring evie to the island by "sneaking" up behind her @Fluffuistired jones "stealthily" trying using his rift gun to bring evie to the island by "sneaking" up behind her

Tiwifi EC @tiwifi

One Twitter user commented that a lot of the replies were about the girl in the video, yet no one mentioned the guy who fell off the bike behind her and probably got seriously injured.

adne @adne_1 @Fluffuistired I love how everyone is ignoring that guy behind her who’s probably breaking his neck @Fluffuistired I love how everyone is ignoring that guy behind her who’s probably breaking his neck

Last week, popular Fortnite leakers revealed that a motorcycle is coming to the video game. Some Twitter users joked that the video accidentally leaked the gameplay of the new vehicle.

The replies also included several players who did not particularly like the skin.

Considering that we are still in the early stages of Chapter 3 Season 3, we can expect many more Evie memes and posts to come. Whether certain fans like her or not, it is almost certain she will go down as one of the most popular skins of all time.

This Battle Pass skin comes in multiple styles and players will have to unlock them to complete her. Additionally, Epic may also release super styles for her that will require players to go beyond level 100.

