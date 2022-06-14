5 Fortnite skins that sweats love (& 5 that noobs absolutely adore)

Not all Fortnite skins are the same. Throughout the four-year lifespan of the popular video game, some skins have become famous for fitting certain types of players.

Many Fortnite skins are now known as "sweat skins" as they are mostly used by so-called "tryhard" players. In most cases, these are simple skins that cost either 800 or 1,200 V-Bucks.

However, Fortnite noobs and beginners simply love using cartoonish and fun skins. Let's take a look at five Fortnite skins that are sweat favorites, as well as five that are usually used by noobs.

5 sweaty skins that only hardcore Fortnite players sport

1) Soccer skins

Soccer skins have been sweat favorites for a few years now. These skins were released in June 2018 and they immediately became favorite skins for tryhards. While their popularity has dropped recently, they will always be known as sweaty skins.

The reason these skins are so popular among sweats is simply because of their simplicity. They look simple and basic, and the sweats mostly use them because they assume the hitbox is smaller than of the other Fortnite skins, which is not true.

Their popularity is slightly lower in 2022, but only because they have been out for a long time and even sweats are starting to get tired of them.

2) Aura

Aura is one of the most popular tryhard skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Headhunter Fortnite character has a couple of sweaty skins, including Bullseye, Sparkplug, and Crystal. However, it is Aura that sticks out from the rest.

Aura was first released in May 2019 and is still one of the most popular Fortnite skins. The skin looks nice and is also small, which makes it popular among sweats.

Back in March 2022, Epic Games added a new style for Aura which made this skin even more popular. This also made it amazing in terms of its value as it only costs 800 V-Bucks, yet it comes with multiple styles.

3) Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper is one of the most popular and the sweatiest Fortnite skins ever (Image via Epic Games)

Ghoul Trooper is one of the classic and original Fortnite Battle Royale skins. Even after four and a half years, it is still used by sweats and its popularity has always been high.

This skin was first released in late October 2017 during the first-ever Fortnitemares event in the battle royale game.

If you see a Ghoul Trooper outfit pushing you, you better run away! But if it has a pink style, which was given to the original owners of the skin, you will probably be sent back to the lobby in a matter of seconds.

4) Whistle Warrior

Whistle Warrior has been a sweat skin since Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Back in 2018, when Epic Games collaborated with the NFL, they released football Fortnite skins. One of these skins was Whistle Warrior, a referee skin that has become an instant sweat classic!

Like Aura, Whistle Warrior is another female skin with a smaller frame and hitbox. Even though all the hitboxes are the same in Fortnite, there are advantages to using smaller skins, such as a clearer view of the surroundings.

Most sweats try to benefit even from minor changes, so it makes sense that they would use Whistle Warrior.

5) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider is one of the OG Fortnite skins that are used by tryhards (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, we need to add Renegade Raider to this list. This skin is extremely rare, possibly the rarest Fortnite skin of all time, and is used mostly by sweats. Furthermore, players who own this skin are the ones who have played the game since its first season, so it makes sense that they'd show it off.

While Renegade Raider isn't as small as most of the other female skins, its rarity is what makes it popular among sweats. As seasons pass, this OG skin gets rarer, which means its popularity will never go down.

5 Fortnite skins that noobs prefer to play with

1) Peely

Peely has always been one of noob favorites (Image via Epic Games)

Over the past few years, we have lost count of how many Peely skins have been released in the game. However, one thing is for sure, noobs simply adore this skin. The banana played a huge part in the last live event, which was a nice touch.

Peely first came to the game in Chapter 1, Season 8 Battle Pass, but ever since then, Epic Games has released many different variants of this skin.

This funny-looking character is perfect for those who want to have fun and casually play Fortnite, which is why it's not surprising that it's one of the most popular skins for noobs.

2) Bushranger

Bushranger is one of the funniest looking skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Bushranger is another noob favorite skin in Fortnite Battle Royale. When it was first released, many players considered it to be overpowered. However, shortly after its release, it gained a reputation for being a noob skin.

This skin was simply inspired by in-game bushes and was first available in November 2019. Since many noobs love to camp in Fortnite and hide in bushes, this skin is perfect for them!

There is no doubt that it is much better for camping in nature than many other Fortnite skins, but not even that is sometimes enough for noobs to get a valuable victory!

3) Lt. Evergreen

The Winterfest 2019 skins are mostly used by noobs. [Image via Epic Games]

Lt. Evergreen was released during the Winterfest 2019 event. The skin was free, which is why many new players quickly grabbed it so they didn't have to use the default skins.

Similar to Bushranger, many players used Lt. Evergreen for camping. More specifically, he was a perfect skin to use around the Christmas trees that were in the game during Winterfest events.

Players would use the skin to blend in with Christmas trees and get easy eliminations against unsuspecting enemies. We can expect the trend to continue in the next Winterfest event too.

4) Guff

Guff is one of the biggest-looking Fortnite skins, which is a total opposite of what sweats are looking for. Fortunately, many noob players have fallen in love with this skin and use it on a daily basis.

This Fortnite Battle Royale skin was inspired by Ollie, Skye's companion from Chapter 2, Season 2.

Similar to Peely, the design of this skin is simply appealing to new players, especially young ones. They don't care about getting victories that much, so using a bigger skin is not a problem.

5) Fishstick

Fishstick has had a lot of variants in Fortnite. [Image via Epic Games]

Similar to Peely, Fishstick is another funny character that has had multiple styles over the past few years. He is so appealing to noob players because of his looks that Epic Games even decided to release a World Cup variant of him!

The noob outfit was first released in December 2018 and it cost 1,200 V-Bucks in the item shop.

After its initial release, Fishstick has become one of the most popular Fortnite skins of all time and has received many new variants. This character has several interactions with players who wear his skin, but on most occasions, he is just confused.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far