Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Will there be a live event?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 goes live worldwide on May 24, 2024, ushering in yet another exciting season packed with amazing collaborations, including Fallout and Marvel among many others. Fortnite has already teased a line of new updates for the new season that has fans all excited. But the big question is: Will there be a live event to kick off Chapter 5 Season 3?

As per the latest reports and updates, the team behind Fortnite has not announced anything that hints at the possibility of a live event taking place. Although they have dropped cryptic teasers and short videos, none of them mention a live event.

Will a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 live event happen before the season starts?

Fortnite live events are a fan-favorite tradition. (Image via Epic Games)

Live events are a fan favorite in Fortnite and they have been a special occasion to mark and highlight the features of a new season. But, without a clear confirmation, fans will have to rely on the trailers and teasers to understand what is in store for them in this new season.

Chapter 5 Season 3 brings a sandstorm over the beloved island and spawns the wasteland in the southern region. The trailers tease a lot of new Points of Interests and Named Locations with revamped features.

Can we expect Fortnite to do a live event before the season?

Many new Point of Interests are planned for the new season. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Many fans are speculating and debating if there is the possibility of a new event to start off the season, but, once again, Fortnite has not officially announced or replied to the queries of gamers and streamers.

What to expect if there is a live event before Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

On the chance that Fortnite does announce a live event, you can expect it to be the gateway to understanding the plot, new weapons, abilities, and the setting of the new season and map. This is usually done through the trailer shown at the start of every new season.

Fortnite has already confirmed that many fan-favorite Named Locations of the past will see a sandy revamp. Snooty Steppes, one of the top landing locations in Fortnite, turns into Sandy Steppes as part of the 'Wrecked' theme for the new chapter.

The 'Behemoth' car is part of the many updates teased by Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

This new season brings in a lot of new abilities and vehicles, including the Brotherhood Of Steel's legendary T-60 Power Armor popular in the Fallout Series. Nitro Splash and Nitro barrels are reportedly consumables that make your character run and reload faster and your cars get extended boosts and fuel efficiency.

Chapter 5 Season 3 will be power-packed with a host of things to try out, as seen from the trailers and shorts that Fortnite keeps teasing players with. As the Fortnite downtime today (May 24, 2024) begins, players can only wait to know what's in store for them.

