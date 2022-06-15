Fortnite Season 3: 5 things you didn't know you could do

Fortnite Season 3 is finally out, and players are having lots of fun. After a fantastic live event, Epic Games released a great relaxing season that could go down as one of the greatest ever.

Like in every other season, the game developer added many new things to the game. Since Fortnite Season 3 is still fresh, there are some things fans probably didn't know they could do.

These things can help individuals win their next match, so they should ensure to pay attention and use them to their advantage!

Fortnite Season 3 features to embrace and win more games

1) Pick which Mythic weapons they want to get

HYPEX @HYPEX Fun Fact: Planting the Mythic Reality Seed in different biomes gives you different mythic loot!



- Reality Bloom: Mythic Two-Shot Shotgun Fun Fact: Planting the Mythic Reality Seed in different biomes gives you different mythic loot!- Grassland: Mythic Hammer AR- Desert: Mythic Stinger SMG- Mountains: Mythic DMR- Reality Bloom: Mythic Two-Shot Shotgun https://t.co/GI1wZPHHLq

Mythic weapons are relatively common in Fortnite Season 3. Unlike Mythic firearms from Chapter 1, new armaments of this rarity are not overpowered. Instead, Epic just made them slightly better than their Legendary counterparts.

Users can obtain Mythic weapons in the new season by planting Reality Seeds and picking fruit from Reality Saplings. While this process may confuse newbies, it is easy to learn after a few attempts.

However, what many loopers don't know is that they can choose which Mythic weapons they want to get in Fortnite Season 3.

Hypex, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, has revealed this important information. It turns out that the Mythic loot depends on the biome where gamers plant Reality Seeds.

As seen in the tweet above, biomes allow readers to choose the Mythic weapons they want to obtain.

Grassland: Mythic Hammer Assault Rifle

Desert: Mythic Stinger SMG

Mountains: Mythic DMR

Reality Bloom: Mythic Two-Shot Shotgun

2) Gain extra loot from Reality Saplings

Fortnite players can obtain valuable Mythic items by using a Chug Cannon trick (Image via Epic Games)

Loopers can heal Reality Saplings in Fortnite Season 3 and get extra loot from them. This is incredible, especially when they obtain high-quality loot, such as Legendary and Mythic items.

To do this, they may plant Reality Seeds and pick fruits from a Reality Sapling. After that, the latter will no longer be interactable. However, users can make it yield additional loot by healing it.

There are several ways to heal Fortnite Season 3 Reality Saplings. The most effective way is obtaining a Chug Cannon from Kyle at Logjam Lumberyard. Chug Splashes and Shield Kegs also work.

The Chug Cannon strategy is the best because it recharges over time, and gamers can keep using it repeatedly. Furthermore, picking fruit after healing a sapling will likely drop more seeds, which means they can plant them all over again and get infinite loot.

This may be a new glitch in Fortnite Season 3 as it allows readers to get different items easily. It won't be surprising if Epic does something about this, but until then, fans can use it to their advantage and get a full Mythic loadout.

3) Ride animals

Riding animals in Fortnite Season 3 is extremely fun (Image via Epic Games)

In 2021, there were rumors about Epic working on rideable animals in Fortnite Battle Royale. Animals were first added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 3, but the developer expanded their availability in Season 6 of the same chapter.

Fortnite Season 3 has finally brought the long-awaited feature to the game, and players can now ride animals. It is handy as it lets them move quickly all over the island.

Of course, animals don't require gas, like vehicles, and they move quickly on every type of terrain. Once users ride an animal, it will be tamed, and they can use it against their enemies, which is another excellent thing.

To ride an animal, all loopers must do is jump on its back. If it's aggressive, they can use the Meat item to tame it first. However, it is not always necessary.

At the moment, it is possible to ride wolves and boars. However, there have been rumors about Epic adding raptors to Fortnite, so they will most likely be rideable too!

4) Rescue henchmen from cave

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable • In the cave behind the wateralls, there's a pile of rocks that the community has to break with 5 TRILLION health! Behind it is the 2 Henchmen Buddies and a Trespasser friend they've met from Chapter 2! #Fortnite • In the cave behind the wateralls, there's a pile of rocks that the community has to break with 5 TRILLION health! Behind it is the 2 Henchmen Buddies and a Trespasser friend they've met from Chapter 2! #Fortnite https://t.co/6QHKzgpOAb

Reality Falls is a new location added with Fortnite Season 3. It is unique and has a mysterious cave used for a mini-event.

This cave, found behind a Reality Falls waterfall, is where the two henchmen from Chapter 2 are trapped. Gamers can rescue them by breaking rocks, but they have around five trillion hit points, so this process will take a long time.

The community will have to join forces to rescue the henchmen and make them see daylight once again!

According to Fortnite leakers, the henchmen will stay together after the rescue and be found around Condo Canyon. So next time readers are in the Battle Bus, they can land at this location and break the rocks.

5) Get valuable loot from llamas

Fortnite llamas still carry valuable loot, including Chug Cannon (Image via Epic Games)

Llamas have returned to Fortnite Battle Royale for another season and still carry valuable loot, including healing items and ammo. Unfortunately, these animals still run away from players and will disappear if not eliminated within a certain period.

In Fortnite Season 3, users can obtain Chug Cannon from llamas, currently one of the most valuable items. As explained above, they can use it to get many different weapons from Reality Saplings and use it to restore their health.

If loopers don't eliminate a llama and it disappears, it will leave behind a Rift they can use to move to another spot on the map.

Considering Fortnite gamers can ride animals in the new season, fans can't help but wonder if Epic will make llamas rideable in the future. After all, they are iconic, and individuals love them.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinions.

