Ultimate Fortnite guide 2022 - Everything you need to know

Fortnite has been one of the most popular video games in the past five years. Released in September 2017, the game has become popular all over the globe.

As of May 2022, the game has more than 400 million players. Furthermore, it keeps getting more popular as new players join every day to start their own Fortnite adventure.

This is why we have prepared the ultimate Fortnite guide for 2022. This Fortnite guide covers all the basics that players need to know before playing a match.

Ultimate Fortnite Guide

The goal and game modes

Fortnite is a battle royale game. This means that there are many players in a match and only one is victorious in the end. To win the game, you have to outlast other players in the match and be the last player standing.

It's important to note that you don't have to play this game all by yourself. Fortnite Battle Royale offers a variety of game modes. These are the core modes in the game:

Solo (100 solo players)

Duos (50 teams of two players)

Trios (33 teams of three players)

Squads (25 teams of four players)

Team Rumble (two big teams, respawns enabled)

The last mode doesn't follow the classic battle royale rules. This mode is Fortnite's version of Team Deathmatch. When you die in this mode, you respawn and keep playing until one of the teams reaches the elimination goal.

On the other hand, when you die in Solo mode, the match is over. In Duos, Trios, and Squads, your teammates can revive you or reboot you. Basically, you have a chance for an extra life when you have a teammate alive in the match.

Building is the most important mechanic in Fortnite. However, you can also play 'Zero Build' modes where the building mechanic is completely disabled.

Epic Games releases limited-time game modes from time to time. These modes have different rules and are usually aimed towards casual players who want to have fun in the game.

Bots and early stages

You may have already heard that Fortnite has bots. Their goal is to help new players learn the basics of the game. While this Fortnite guide can help you with the theoretical information about the game, you will still need to practice in the game to improve.

Bots are computer-controlled players whose skill level is much lower. While they have been designed to mimic the regular players, their aim is really bad, and they can be easily eliminated.

Epic Games has added bots to Fortnite to help new players (Image via Epic Games)

In your first Fortnite game, you will have a full bot lobby. But don't get discouraged if you don't get a victory. The bots are supposed to be challenging for new players.

As you improve in the game, you will start getting more real players to the point where there will be no bots in your lobbies.

The best way to improve is to play the game. As you keep practicing, you will start to stay alive for longer in a match and get more kills, and you will never forget your first victory, that's for sure!

Main mechanics

There are many different mechanics in the game, but this Fortnite guide will cover the most important ones. As mentioned before, the most important mechanic is building, and it is also the key aspect that separates Fortnite from other battle royale games.

Building is used to place different structures all over the island. There are four basic building pieces: wall, floor, ramp, and cone. However, there are many different structures you can make out of them.

Building is the most important mechanic in Fortnite Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

This mechanic can be used for both defense and offense. If you want to attack another player, you may place structures to help you gain an advantage over them. On the other hand, if an enemy is shooting at you, you should place a wall to shield yourself from the incoming fire.

The editing mechanic is also important in the game. This mechanic allows you to modify the building pieces, but it's more advanced and you shouldn't get into editing until you get comfortable with the game.

Finally, the storm is very important in Fortnite Battle Royale, and you should pay close attention to it in a match. At the start of every game, you will be able to pick any location you want to land at. However, after a few minutes, if you are not in the circle, you will be forced to move or the storm will eliminate you. You can spot the circle on the mini-map on your screen.

Battle Royale games do not allow players to camp for a long time. You have to be constantly on your feet and ready to move, especially in the end stages of the match.

There is a countdown timer for each storm movement right under the minimap in the top right corner of the user interface. You will have to plan how much time you have to loot and then move to the safe zone.

Building materials

In order to build structures, you will have to collect materials in a match. There are three types of materials in the game: wood, brick, and metal.

You can get wood by smashing trees, wood pallets, and similar objects. It's the most common resource in the game. Bricks can be obtained by hitting concrete, brick walls, and similar structures. Similarly, you can obtain metal by destroying vehicles, pipes, and metal fences.

Metal is the rarest and most valuable resource in the game. When you build structures with it, it has the most hit points out of all the materials and you are advised to save it for the end-game to use it effectively.

Brick is the second-best resource, and while wood is very common, it's not as strong as the other two.

To harvest resources, you have to use your pickaxe. If you simply shoot down a tree with a weapon, it will not drop any resources.

The inventory and items

In every match, you are allowed to carry five items in your inventory. This can be either weapons, utilities, or both. Most players pick one weapon for each range (close, medium, long), and reserve the two remaining spots for healing items.

Picking right items for your inventory is the key to victory in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

There are some situations where certain items, such as trap items, don't require any inventory slots. Also, a couple of items, such as the Chug Cannon, take two inventory slots instead of one.

Each item in Fortnite Battle Royale has a rarity. You should look at this as the quality of the item. The worst items have gray color (common items), and the best ones have orange and gold color (legendary and mythic items, respectively).

This is the order of rarities from worst to best: Gray - Green - Blue - Purple - Orange - Gold. There are a few other rarities in Fortnite items that have different colors associated with it, such as the Cyan for Exotic items.

Weapons and healing items

A good Fortnite inventory consists of both weapons and healing items. While you need guns to take enemies down, you also need to restore your health when you take damage from enemies.

You start every game with 100 hit points, but you can boost it all the way to 200 (or 250 in 'Zero Build' mode). To gain more hit points, you will have to use healing items such as Small Shield Potion, Chug Splash, and others.

You should always carry some healing items in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The hit points are split into two different parts: health (the green line) and shield (the blue line). Certain items only restore health, like Bandages or Medkit, while others, like Shield Potions, only restore the shield.

The storm mechanic mentioned previously only affects your health. Once you reach 0 health, you will be eliminated from the match.

Obtaining items

While there are many different ways to obtain items in the game, this Fortnite guide will mention the most common ones.

In any match, as soon as you land, you will notice glowing chests. These chests are the primary source of items, and they drop both weapons and healing items. Throughout the match, you will have to focus on opening a lot of them to improve your inventory.

Opening chests is a priority early in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Many houses have chests in their attics, which is why most players land on their roofs. This is a great strategy for the early stages of the match as you get a chest with weapons and ground advantage over your enemies.

Another common source of loot is the green box that you get ammo from. Fortnite guns have a specific number of ammo, and players should use it wisely.

Once in a while, you will see a balloon with a crate dropping down on the island, that is a Supply Drop. This is one of the best ways of obtaining high-quality loot in the match.

Skins and Item Shop

When you start playing Fortnite Battle Royale for the first time, you will have the default skin for your character. There are several types of cosmetic items in the game, but skins are the most popular among players.

You can purchase cosmetic items from the Item Shop to change your character's in-game appearance. However, please keep in mind that Fortnite is a free game, and you don't need to purchase any items to play it.

Each season, Epic Games releases a 'Battle Pass' that includes a lot of cosmetic items. This is a great option for players who do not want to spend too much money in the game as Battle Passes are cheap, yet they have more than 100 different rewards.

Improve your skills in stress-free zone

If this Fortnite guide still hasn't convinced you to jump straight into a battle royale match, you can try out the Creative mode.

In this mode, you can improve your Fortnite skills either alone or with your friends. The Creative mode consists of thousands of fan-made maps, and it has something in store for everyone.

Many of these maps are intended for practice, whether it's aim or building practice, and by practicing different mechanics in the game, your skills will eventually improve.

Currencies

There are two main currencies in Fortnite Battle Royale. The first currency is the V-Bucks used to purchase cosmetic items covered previously in this Fortnite guide.

You will have to buy V-Bucks through the in-game store, but you can also earn them through the Battle Pass, which you can again use to purchase skins in the game. The skins in the game are purely for cosmetic purposes and have no effect on the actual gameplay.

Fortnite V-Bucks are very valuable (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, Fortnite also uses Gold as its in-game currency. Unlike V-Bucks, this currency offers players a competitive advantage over others as it's used to purchase items and services from non-playable characters.

For example, you can purchase a special type of sniper rifle for Gold bars. Additionally, you can use this currency to hire NPCs or have them give you special services, such as activating a rift you can teleport with.

While V-Bucks need to be purchased for real money, players can earn Gold bars by performing in-game activities such as eliminating other players, completing bounties, and opening chests.

Fortnite Guide: The conclusion

Fortnite is a very complex video game, and it's difficult to cover every aspect of it in one guide. However, this Fortnite guide should help you get started with the game and learn the basics.

Keep in mind that the video game has been out for almost five years. Epic Games has added a lot of new content throughout the years, so you will need some time to catch up with everything. By reading this Fortnite guide, you are on the right track to learn the game.

Good luck playing Fortnite and may you earn many Victory Royales!

