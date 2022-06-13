Cosplayer comes up with a perfect Dr. Slone Fortnite cosplay

Fortnite Battle Royale has been one of the most popular video games in the past four and a half years. The game has spread all over the world, and even many celebrities and athletes have fallen in love with it!

Epic Games has used all the hype to start the metaverse project with Fortnite, and so far, it's been successful. Thanks to this project, parts of the video game storyline can now also be found in comic books.

Besides this, there have been rumors about a Fortnite movie that could be released in the future. Undoubtedly, this would be a massive success among players, and Epic Games could drastically benefit from it.

While movie casting is extremely difficult, the casting directors of the game's movie won't have to worry about a few characters. One of the most popular cosplayers has recently shared her Dr. Slone cosplay, and it's incredible!

This Dr. Slone Fortnite cosplay is amazing

Tatted Poodle, a cosplayer and Twitch streamer, has done a fantastic job with her own Fortnite cosplay. The social media personality, who has over 200,000 followers on her TikTok channel, decided to bring Dr. Slone to life.

The popular cosplayer looks almost identical to Dr. Slone from the video game!

There is no doubt that she has done a fantastic job with this Fortnite cosplay, it just doesn't get better than that. Cosplaying is very difficult, but she has made it look easy. Mara Junot is a voice actor for Dr. Slone in the game, but there is no doubt that the cosplayer would portray her perfectly in a movie.

This is not the first time that Tatted Poodle has made a fantastic cosplay. The social media star has also cosplayed as Bunny Brawler. She has received positive comments for both of these works, and we can all agree that they are very impressive.

When it comes to other video games, she has cosplayed as two popular Apex Legends characters, Loba and Lifeline. Tatted Poodle was also D.Va from Overwatch and Cammy from Street Fighter.

Her cosplaying portfolio is impressive, and you can check her out at tattedpoodle.me.

What about Dr. Slone in the game?

Dr. Slone, who is one of the Imagined Order's highest-ranking members, was last seen during "The Collision" live event at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. While the character came to life through Tatted Poodle's cosplay, she may be dead in the game.

🌸 @asyarchives @maraJunot you did amazing as Dr. Slone in the recent Fortnite event!! she’s such a badass, too!🤍 @maraJunot you did amazing as Dr. Slone in the recent Fortnite event!! she’s such a badass, too!🤍 https://t.co/480mZDCyIH

During the event, Dr. Slone tried to stop Loopers from destroying The Collider. However, just before she was about to eliminate players with a tank, Mecha hit the tank and smashed it into pieces, presumably killing Dr. Slone.

Many players believe that she is still alive and will make a return in the future. For now, it appears that Epic Games will focus on Geno in the storyline, but this villain may come to the game in Chapter 3 Season 4.

This season doesn't have many storyline events, which is why there may not be a live event at the end of it either.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far