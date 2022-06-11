Top 5 rarest Fortnite Item Shop skins

The Fortnite Item Shop is where players can buy cosmetic items to wear in the game. Every day, the shop's item list is refreshed and offers players different items in exchange for V-Bucks.

In Chapter 3 of Fortnite, there are many different types of cosmetic items. However, skins (outfits) are still the most popular type, giving each player their own individual look to help stand out.

Needless to say, Fortnite has seen more than its fair share of skins during its time at the top of the Battle Royale ladder. But among all those skins, which are the rarest?

These are some skins Fortnite has seen over the years that are super rare

5) Munitions Major

Munitions Major is an uncommon Fortnite skin that was first released during Season 8 of Chapter 1. It's a simple skin that costs only 800 V-Bucks, but not many players have it in their lockers.

The outfit has only been available six times, and the last time it was seen was on September 6, 2019, in Season X. More specifically, this was 1,009 days ago!

4) Sledge

Sledge is another Fortnite Item Shop skin that hasn't been out since September 2019. Furthermore, this skin has only been in the game two times!

Epic Games first released Sledge on September 3, 2019, and the skin was out on September 4 as well. It hasn't been seen since, which makes it extremely rare.

Sledge is one of the rarest Fortnite Item Shop skins of all time. [Image via Epic Games]

Besides being unavailable for so long, Sledge is the skin with the least Fortnite Item Shop appearances. Back in June 2020, players who owned this skin received an additional style for it.

However, it appears that Epic Games may have forgotten about this skin!

3) Infiltrator

The Infiltrator is one of the oldest Fortnite Battle Royale skins. It was released in the very first season of the popular video game back in November 2017.

This outfit was quite common during Chapter 1, and players had a chance to buy it from the Fortnite Item Shop on 25 different occasions. However, it was last seen on August 1, 2019, the first day of Season X.

The Infiltrator hasn't been out in the Fortnite Item Shop since the first day of Season X. [Image via Epic Games]

In less than two months, this skin could join the exclusive three-year club of the rarest Item Shop skins!

2) Black Widow

Black Widow was one of the first Marvel characters to be released into Fortnite Battle Royale. She was added during the Fortnite x Marvel collaboration back in Chapter 1, Season 8.

This was an amazing update for Marvel fans as it added some characters, items, and also the Endgame limited-time game mode.

The Black Widow outfit was released in the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. However, she hasn't been seen since Chapter 1, Season 8. She is the first skin on this list that hasn't been out for more than three years!

Epic Games eventually added another Black Widow outfit to the game. However, the original skin remains one of the rarest skins ever.

1) Special Forces is the rarest Fortnite Item Shop skin

Special Forces is another really old Fortnite Battle Royale skin. It first came out on November 1, 2017, and was quite popular in the early seasons of the game.

However, Epic Games last released it during Chapter 1, Season 7. The skin hasn't been seen since January 24, 2019, which was exactly 1,234 days ago!

Special Forces is the rarest Fortnite skin to be released in the Item Shop. [Image via Epic Games]

Back in Chapter 2, Season 7, Special Forces was released as an NPC by the unredacted bunker near Catty Corner. Many players believed this was a hint implying his return to the Item Shop. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

It won't be surprising if Epic Games keeps this skin away from players for a few more months. Let's see if it joins the four-year club!

When Fortnite developers finally decide to bring these skins back to the Item Shop, there is no doubt that many players will buy them immediately. However, when that does happen, the skins will lose their novelty, which is something important to remember.

