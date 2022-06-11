Upcoming Fortnite items will let players create tornadoes and storms

Epic Games has clearly added a lot of new content to Fortnite with the release of the latest Chapter 3 Season 3. Just a few days ago, developers released major map changes, new weapons, and many other additions.

However, it seems that a lot more entertaining content will arrive in the near future. As per popular leakers, Epic is preparing several new Fortnite items that will be released during the season. Interestingly, these new items will even let players create their own tornadoes and storms. The article below will go into further detail about these incredible leaks.

The new Fortnite items will be very fun to use

HYPEX, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, has revealed information about some of the new items that Epic Games is currently working on. The prominent leaker claims that developers are working on two different "superstorm" items for the multiplayer title.

Apparently, these items will be related to lightning storms and tornadoes, but that's most of the information available currently. However, the leaker did mention that these would most likely be throwable items, potentially capable of creating storms and tornadoes.

Recently Epic began working on 2 "Superstorm" throwable items that are related to lightning storms & tornadoes, no idea about their full functionality as of now but they'll probably spawn lightning storms & tornadoes! UPCOMING SUPER STORM CONSUMABLESRecently Epic began working on 2 "Superstorm" throwable items that are related to lightning storms & tornadoes, no idea about their full functionality as of now but they'll probably spawn lightning storms & tornadoes! UPCOMING SUPER STORM CONSUMABLES ‼️Recently Epic began working on 2 "Superstorm" throwable items that are related to lightning storms & tornadoes, no idea about their full functionality as of now but they'll probably spawn lightning storms & tornadoes! https://t.co/N97XrqB4vs

In fact, this won't be the first time that Epic has released an item that lets players control storms. Back in Season 9, Epic Games released the Storm Flip, a utility item that allowed players to control the storm, create safe zones, and also deal storm-like damage to enemies.

Tornadoes have been in the game through Chapter 3, but there hasn't been anything special about them. They simply appear from time to time and players can interact with them in different ways.

What do you guys think about this? New Storm Flip Item Trailer - #Fortnite What do you guys think about this? New Storm Flip Item Trailer - #FortniteWhat do you guys think about this? https://t.co/gmgco9f5zv

However, allowing players to create their own tornadoes would definitely be a unique experience. Furthermore, these items could probably be disabled in competitive play as they could potentially ruin the balance of the game.

At the moment, there is no release date for these two upcoming items.

Players are expecting a lot of new content

Chapter 3 Season 3 will be one of the longest seasons in Fortnite's history, with the current season scheduled to end on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Due to this, players are expecting a lot of new content and many new items to be released throughout the summer.

Epic Games has already revealed that the summer event will be coming soon, possibly at the end of June. Fortnite summer events have always been fun, which is why players are excited to see what the developers have in store this time.

Fortnite summer events have been amazing in the past (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 1 was the longest season ever, and arguably one of the most boring seasons as well. Epic Games introduced many new features to the game with the new chapter, which was incredible. However, the game started feeling rather stale after less than two months, likely because of the absence of new content.

In the end, this season lasted for more than four months, setting a new record. Fortunately, the game creator used this extended season to come up with fresh new ideas, which is why Chapter 2 Season 2 turned out to be one of the greatest seasons ever.

