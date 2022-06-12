Fortnite glitch allows players to get unlimited weapons in every match

The new Fortnite glitch lets players get as many weapons as they want. This is perfect for every game mode, and it also works well with a tent as players can save their favorite weapons for the next session.

Furthermore, an entire squad can get weapons using this Fortnite glitch. Besides weapons, players can also get other useful items, such as shield potions.

Keep in mind, this glitch may be patched soon. However, until Epic Games figures out how to stop it, players can use it to their advantage and test out new weapons.

Players can exploit this Fortnite glitch for unlimited weapons

The new Fortnite glitch involves using Reality Seeds, a new feature in Chapter 3, Season 3. Reality Seeds can be planted all over the island and they reward players with amazing loot.

One can even get Mythic weapons from Reality Seeds, which is what makes this Fortnite glitch even more amazing.

To get unlimited weapons in Fortnite, all players have to do is plant Reality Seeds and wait for them to sprout into a Reality Sapling. After this, they will have to pick fruit that will reward them with items, including weapons.

Now, here comes the fun part. Once players pick fruit, they will no longer be able to interact with the Reality Sapling. However, if they have Chug Cannon or Chug Splashes, they can heal the sapling and make it yield fruit once again.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG This is how you can complete the 'Plant or Summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds' quest! #Fortnite This is how you can complete the 'Plant or Summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds' quest! #Fortnite https://t.co/Yk4ysCHuJj

Players will get many different items by picking fruit, including new Reality Seeds. Once they are done picking fruit for the second time, they can plant the new seeds and repeat the process all over again.

By doing this 10 times, they can give amazing loot to their entire squad. If players are in the Mythic phase, this Fortnite glitch will give Mythic weapons to all of their squad members.

The most effective way to perform this Fortnite glitch

While there is a simple method to perform this glitch, players will need to have some gold. In that endeavor, Kyle at Logjam Lumberyard sells Chug Cannon for 600 Gold Bars.

One can purchase Chug Cannon from Kyle to perform the glitch faster. [Image via Epic Games]

Players need to purchase it and head to the lake that has the Reality Tree in the middle. Once there, players should destroy the purple object at the top and grab the seeds that will be floating around.

The Reality Tree is right by Logjam Lumberyard and players can get seeds from it. [Image via Epic Games]

Players can plant seeds anywhere on the ground, so they should do that immediately after picking them up. When picking fruit for the first time, they should simply heal the Reality Sapling once with Chug Cannon so it will grow the fruit again.

Players will receive additional Reality Seeds from saplings. [Image via Epic Games]

Whenever players pick fruit, there is a chance of getting additional Reality Seeds. All one needs to do is plant them, pick fruit off them, heal them up and get more rewards.

Players can repeat this process as many times as they need to get their favorite loadout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far