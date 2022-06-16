Fortnite player reaches level 400 in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite leveling up is mostly considered a long and tedious process. Many players want to get to at least level 100 in order to unlock all the basic Battle Pass rewards.

Reaching levels beyond 100 rewards players with additional styles for the Battle Pass skins and some extra items. In recent seasons, leveling up beyond level 300 made no sense at all.

Many players complained about Chapter 3 Season 2, claiming that leveling is extremely slow. However, a lot of players worry for no reason as they will most likely hit level 100 by the end of the season.

Even though the season has been out for less than two weeks, one player has already reached level 400! Yes, you read that right.

Fortnite player achieves an impressive leveling feat

Most players who play daily are on level 30 or 40, while those who grind levels are close to level 100. Furthermore, many Fortnite players have decided to buy Battle Pass tiers (levels) and hit level 100 immediately at the start of the season.

However, as impossible as it sounds, one player has already reached level 400! He is on his way to hitting level 1,000, and considering that the season ends in three months, he will most likely achieve it.

LootStation, a player who has reached this impressive level, has leveled up at least 300 times so far this season, even if he bought the Battle Pass tiers. This achievement is simply amazing, and at this pace, he will hit level 1,000 in July.

The player hit his most recent level update on the afternoon of June 15, revealing that he has already reached level 420!

How did LootStation level up so fast in Season 3?

In one of his videos, the Fortnite player explained that he makes the most of his XP by using different accolades in every single match. Epic Games has recently doubled the XP gained from them, which is very useful.

The Fortnite player claims that he gets around 30,000 XP in a single match by simply opening chests and ammo boxes. He also gains additional XP by completing quests and milestones.

LootStation believes that Loot Lake is the best location to grind XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. He has explored this area completely and come up with the fastest and most effective looting routine.

This strategy is similar to what another XP grinder, Talocan, did back in Chapter 2 Season 3. This season had special gold styles which required players to level up multiple times to unlock them. Golden Peely was the final reward and players had to reach level 350 to obtain him.

Talocan's strategy was to land at Steamy Stacks every single game and open all the chests in this area. As soon as he opened them, he would quit back to the lobby and get back into another game.

It's very fun, isn't it?

