Fortnite XP has been nerfed once again in Season 3

Fortnite XP has been a controversial subject in Chapter 3, Season 3. Once again, it's a topic that has split the community. Some players believe that XP gains are horrible, while others believe it's still too early, so leveling up quickly doesn't even make sense.

Shortly after the new season came out, players started complaining. This caused Epic Games to double Fortnite XP gains from accolades, which was a huge leveling boost. Additionally, all players received Supercharged XP.

Unfortunately, some found different ways to level up quickly, which is why the game developer decided to nerf Fortnite XP once again.

The latest change went live on June 13 and will affect the leveling progress for many players as they rely on this strategy.

The new Fortnite XP nerf is live

Epic Games added Reality Seeds and Reality Sapplings to the game with Chapter 3, Season 3. These new items are used to reward players with items, including Mythic weapons.

Almost every action in Fortnite rewards players with XP, and picking fruits and weeding was no exception. However, some figured out they could gain a lot of Fortnite XP by simply healing Reality Sapplings and picking fruit all over again. This phenomenon was nerfed with the latest update.

According to iFireMonkey, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, Epic Games has added a cap on XP gains from fruits and weeds. Players will gain XP by picking fruit and weeding up to 15 times in a single match.

The new limit is not bad and will not affect most players. However, those who rely on performing these actions to level up will have to find new ways to gain Fortnite XP.

Players should not be worried about getting XP in Fortnite

The new season of Fortnite Battle Royale was released on June 5, yet some players have already hit level 30 or 40 without buying Battle Pass levels.

In reality, gaining Fortnite XP has been adjusted for the duration of the season. Chapter 3, Season 3 ends in mid-September, which means that it will end up being one of the longest Fortnite seasons ever.

While additional rewards and super styles haven't been revealed yet, players most likely won't have to rise beyond level 200 to obtain them. Even if the new styles do require higher levels, Epic Games has prepared new challenges that will reward XP.

Fortnite players will once again be able to enjoy the summer event and it may be released in late June. Just like before, the event will bring new cosmetic items, game modes and methods to earn XP.

In addition to this, there will be a new questline. This will be a season-exclusive questline, similar to The Resistance in the previous season.

There is no doubt that most players will hit level 100 easily as it doesn't require a lot of effort.

