8 Fortnite skins that got the least amount of attention

Since its release in September 2017, Epic Games has released many different skins in the Fortnite Battle Royale. The skins are also a valuable source of income for the developers. The game is free to play, and Fortnite skins are the reason the game is so profitable as they facilitate microtransactions.

While some skins are extremely popular and everyone wants them, there are others that are just flat-out disappointing. And even though some of these skins come back to the Item Shop frequently, most players decide to pass on them and save their V-Bucks.

This article will list eight Fortnite skins that haven't managed to grab the attention of players.

These Fortnite skins are the opposite of popular

8) Burial Threat

Fortnite's zombie soccer skins just haven't been very popular (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games released Fortnite soccer skins back in 2018, and they became an instant classic! Even though they are mostly used by sweats, these skins are special and look great.

On the other side, the zombie soccer skins were a complete fail, and it doesn't seem that anyone was excited for them in the first place.

While female zombie soccer skins are slightly more popular, their male counterparts are not owned by only a handful of players. Burial Threat is one such skin, and the truth is that it's simply not very appealing.

These zombie skins were first released in October 2019, but they haven't been out since last October. Fans can expect Epic Games to release them again for the Fortnitemares 2022 event; however, it's most likely that they'll become popular even then.

7) Sorana

Surprisingly, no one really cares much about Sorana (Image via Epic Games)

Sorana is a Legendary skin that was included in Chapter 2, Season 1 Battle Pass. This was a "secret" skin, and players had to complete challenges to unlock her.

The character comes in three different styles and is a nice, simple-looking skin. However, it just didn't manage to capture the players' attention.

This skin had all the qualities to become one of the most popular sweat skins; however, that has never happened.

Since it was included in a Battle Pass, this skin will never come back. It will go down in history as one of the most unpopular Fortnite skins of all time.

6) Flytrap

Flytrap is another Legendary skin that isn't popular at all (Image via Epic Games)

Back in Chapter 1, Season 4, adding Flytrap made a lot of sense. At this point, Epic Games had tried to come up with unique character designs that would be released to the item shop. Flytrap was initially popular, but its popularity has drastically dropped in recent years.

The reason is very simple; there are so many other skins that look much better and are actually cheaper than Flytrap. Due to its Legendary rarity, Flytrap costs 2,000 V-Bucks, which is a lot.

The skin was last seen on May 20, 2022, and will probably be gone from the Item Shop for at least a month or two. Since the game developer will most likely not change its design, Flytrap will always be one of the least popular Fortnite skins.

5) Scout

Scout is one of those Fortnite skins that have simply failed to make a mark (Image via Epic Games)

Scout is one of the oldest Fortnite skins. It was released on October 30, 2017, and yet, it has only appeared in the item shop 15 times since.

Even though this is another clean and simple-looking skin, players never really cared about it very much.

However, this will most likely change very soon. The last time Scout was in the Item shop was on February 4, 2020. More specifically, his last appearance was nearly 900 days ago, which makes him one of the rarest Fortnite skins of all time.

When Epic Games brings him back, this skin will become extremely popular!

4) Fabio Sparklemane

Fabio Sparklemane is one of the weirdest looking Fortnite skins (Image via Epic Games)

Fabio Sparklemane is one of the weirdest characters in Fortnite history. He was released in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, but players rarely use him, despite the skin having a built-in emote.

Sparklemane's character lore implies that he was turned into a unicorn against his will and that he is in horrible agony. Apparently, Fabio was also forced to dance and eat "Unicorn Flakes" during his existence.

This skin will also never return to the game, but perhaps fans can probably consider themselves lucky for that!

3) Luxe

Luxe is considered one of the worst Tier 100 Fortnite skins (Image via Epic Games)

Luxe was added to Fortnite Battle Royale during Chapter 1 Season 8. She was the Tier 100 skin and has been generally considered one of the worst Tier 100 Fortnite skins ever.

While the character may seem charming, many players expected her to look fancier and have better-looking additional styles.

Back then, players could get the Battle Pass for free, which is why the community believed that Epic simply didn't put much effort into this skin.

In Chapter 3, Season 2, Epic released a remixed version of Luxe as a quest pack.

2) Green Arrow

Green Arrow is one of the least popular Fortnite skins, despite his popularity in DC (Image via Epic Games)

Green Arrow was added to Fortnite Battle Royale back in January 2021. To obtain him, players had to subscribe to Fortnite Crew.

Back then, Fortnite Crew was relatively new, and Green Arrow was its second skin. This is what contributed to DC's expert archer becoming one of the least popular Fortnite skins.

Even though Epic Games hasn't commented on the future of Fortnite Crew skins, fans can expect them to stay exclusive and never return to the game, just like Battle Pass skins.

1) Spire Assassin

Spire Assassin was another disappointing Tier 100 Fortnite skin (Image via Epic Games)

Spire Assassin is another Tier 100 Fortnite skin and another outfit that players do not like very much. While the skin itself doesn't look that bad, players don't like it mostly because of the season it was released in.

The skin was released in the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. This was a season that brought massive changes to the game and forced players to craft weapons. This process was considered confusing by many and is why the season received horrible reviews. Unfortunately, Spire Assassin didn't get positive reviews either and will stay in memory as one of the least popular Fortnite skins ever.

