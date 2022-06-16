Fortnite is getting more Star Wars characters, according to leaks

Epic Games has brought several Star Wars characters to Fortnite Battle Royale in the past few years. Players can unlock Darth Vader, the most popular Star Wars character, this season through the Battle Pass.

Fortnite players have already had a chance to obtain some of the other popular characters from this franchise. Furthermore, there was even a premiere event back in Chapter 2 Season 1.

With Darth Vader coming into the game, Fortnite players hope Epic Games will finally release lightsabers as pickaxes. If this doesn't come in Chapter 3 Season 3, it will be a huge disappointment.

Fortunately, the game developer will probably collaborate with Star Wars in the future, so the game can get lightsaber pickaxes at some point. Based on the latest leaks, a few more characters from the famous movie franchise are coming to Fortnite.

Star Wars collaboration will continue with Fortnite

An anonymous source on 4chan recently posted some accurate Fortnite Battle Royale leaks, which is why players believe that the person has insider information.

According to sources, the game will get Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa either later this year or in 2023.

Shiina @ShiinaBR RUMOR: Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa are coming to the game later this year or in 2023!



This was posted on 4chan by most likely the same person who also leaked a 2nd Naruto collab for this month! RUMOR: Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa are coming to the game later this year or in 2023!This was posted on 4chan by most likely the same person who also leaked a 2nd Naruto collab for this month! https://t.co/ZwA3c4FUUW

These three characters are very popular among Star Wars fans, and having them in the game would be amazing. They would also fit perfectly with Darth Vader as he appeared in the same movies as these characters.

Harrison Ford played Han Solo in the movies, and he also played Indiana Jones, another character that was added with the Season 3 Battle Pass.

If Epic Games doesn't release lightsabers by the end of the current season, we are hoping they will come out at the same time as Luke Skywalker.

Keep in mind that even though this leak comes from a reputable source, it may not be 100 percent accurate. Additionally, Epic Games may change plans in the meantime and postpone the release date.

Darth Vader is coming to the in-game island as well

At the moment, Darth Vader can only be unlocked by leveling up the Battle Pass. However, we can expect him to come to the in-game island as an NPC.

This season, the only way to obtain Mythic weapons is to plant Reality Seeds and pick fruits from them. Unlike in previous seasons, there are no bosses who drop Mythic loot anymore.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(via You'll be able to find the Darth Vader NPC in a "crashed spaceship"(via @MidaRado You'll be able to find the Darth Vader NPC in a "crashed spaceship"(via @MidaRado)

If leaks are to be believed, the popular Star Wars character will soon come to the island as a boss. Players will be able to fight Darth Vader, and he will drop a lightsaber, which was also revealed in the gameplay trailer for Season 3.

The lightsaber will most likely be another Mythic weapon, and it will drop once in every match. At the same time, almost everyone wants lightsabers as pickaxes, but not many players like them as weapons. Even though they are amazing for gathering materials, many players believe they are overpowered and ruin the game's balance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far