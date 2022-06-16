Fortnite weapons' comparison: SCAR vs. Hammer Assault Rifle

Fortnite SCAR is one of the best and definitely the most popular weapons in the league. It's iconic and it feels like there isn't a single player who doesn't love it and wants it back.

Unfortunately, SCAR is a thing of Fortnite's past. Epic Games vaulted it at the start of Chapter 3, which is why so many players have asked the creator to bring it back.

Instead, Epic experimented with different things in the new chapter. First, there was the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, which added a new aiming mechanic to the game. After that, the game developer added the same aiming mechanic to the Burst Assault Rifle.

We are now in Chapter 3 Season 3, and Epic has released yet another new assault rifle. The Hammer Assault Rifle hasn't received amazing feedback from the community so far, even though it's almost identical to the SCAR.

Comparing Fortnite weapons: SCAR vs. Hammer Assault Rifle

For 18 seasons, SCAR was the favorite weapon for many Fortnite players. It had gone through numerous changes, but players have always loved it. Furthermore, its Mythic variant from Chapter 2 Season 2 was one of the deadliest weapons in Fortnite's history.

The Hammer Assault Rifle, which was added with the new season, is almost as amazing as the iconic Fortnite SCAR.

Let's compare the Epic (Purple) variants of these two weapons. Please keep in mind, these are the most recent stats for SCAR.

Weapon/stat SCAR Hammer Assault Rifle Damage 35 32 Fire rate 5.5 5.8 Reload time 2.18 seconds 2.09 seconds Magazine size 30 20 DPS 192.5 185.6

As you can see from the table above, the Hammer Assault Rifle deals less damage and has a smaller magazine. However, its reload time is faster than the reload time of its counterpart, and it also shoots faster, almost as fast as SCAR's Mythic variant.

Now, let's compare the Legendary (Gold) variants of these two Fortnite weapons.

Weapon/stat SCAR Hammer Assault Rifle Damage 36 33 Fire rate 5.5 5.8 Reload time 2.07 seconds 1.98 seconds Magazine size 30 20 DPS 198 191.4

Once again, the vaulted Fortnite weapon is better in terms of raw damage, but it falls short with its fire rate and reload time.

The Mythic variant of the Hammer Assault Rifle is arguably the greatest weapon currently available in Fortnite Battle Royale. It deals 35 damage per shot while its reload time goes all the way down to 1.87 seconds.

MonkeyMoon @JawisJawis1

3 New weapons have been added to the game.



Two-Shot Shotgun: A Burst Pump Shotgun ⚙️



Marksman Rifle: The rifle resembles a Assault rifle and a

sniper rifle.⚙️



Hammer Assault Rifle: Has a strong recoil but shoot fast.⚙️ #Fortnite Season3 #Fortnite 3 New weapons have been added to the game.Two-Shot Shotgun: A Burst Pump Shotgun ⚙️Marksman Rifle: The rifle resembles a Assault rifle and asniper rifle.⚙️Hammer Assault Rifle: Has a strong recoil but shoot fast.⚙️ #FortniteSeason3 #Fortnite 3 New weapons have been added to the game.✅ Two-Shot Shotgun: A Burst Pump Shotgun ⚙️Marksman Rifle: The rifle resembles a Assault rifle and a sniper rifle.⚙️Hammer Assault Rifle: Has a strong recoil but shoot fast.⚙️ https://t.co/q0LuJj0gGa

Additionally, its DPS of 203 means that you need less than a second to eliminate a fully-shielded enemy, even without hitting a single head shot.

Both the SCAR and the Hammer Assault Rifle are hitscan weapons and benefit from First Shot Accuracy. This means that you can hit enemies more consistently if you keep tap-firing these weapons.

Will Epic Games bring the SCAR back to Fortnite?

While SCAR is an iconic Fortnite Battle Royale weapon, it may not return to the game anytime soon. Epic Games has decided to take a different approach with Chapter 3, which is why we may not see the assault rifle come back in the near future.

The current weapon pool is amazing, but it will take players some time to get used to it. The new weapons are not bad at all, and the Hammer Assault Rifle is arguably the best weapon currently available in the game.

Keep in mind, Epic Games recently buffed it by decreasing its recoil. This means that the weapon is much more accurate now than it was when the season was just released.

SCAR can still be used in other game modes, including Creative and Save the World. However, it may not return to the Battle Royale until Chapter 4, which may not be released until late 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far