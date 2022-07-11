Fortnite finally teases a SypherPK Icon series skin

Ali Hassan, better known as SypherPK, is one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale content creators. He has been playing the game since its very start and is still very popular in the community.

Despite his immense popularity, the American streamer hasn't received his own Icon Series skin in Fortnite. Considering that he's been the most consistent streamer with a good track record, many fans expected his skin to be released.

Fortunately for the streamer and his fans, it appears that Sypher's Icon Series skin will come out very soon! The popular Fortnite content creator has hinted at it, making his fans excited.

SypherPK hints at his own Icon Series skin in Fortnite Battle Royale

In an interview with Full Squad Gaming, SypherPK talked about his career as a streamer and the influence the other content creators had on him.

The professional gamer currently has around six million followers on his Twitch channel, and he streams Fortnite exclusively. The content creator is also active on YouTube, where he posts content on a daily basis and still gets millions of views.

The 26-year-old streamer recently hinted at his own Icon Series skin in Fortnite.

"I think later this year we're going to break that viewer count (record) with something we got going on"



"I think later this year we're going to break that viewer count (record) with something we got going on"

SypherPK spoke about how he will most likely break the viewer count record later this year. Considering that many streamers have revealed their Icon Series skins in their streams, the longtime Fortnite player will be no exception.

"I think later this year we're going to break that viewer count (record) with something we got going on."

Grefg, another popular Fortnite streamer, managed to break numerous Twitch records with the reveal of his Icon Series skins. The streamer had almost 2.5 million concurrent viewers, which shattered the previous record of 660 thousand viewers.

Considering how popular SypherPK is, it won't be surprising if he gets at least one million concurrent views during his Icon Series skin reveal. The streamer has a loyal fanbase that wants to see him get his own cosmetic item.

Other Fortnite streamers with Icon Series skins

Bugha, the Fortnite World Cup winner, got his own Icon Series skin in multiple styles. At one point, he was the most popular and the best Fortnite player in the world, so this didn't come as a surprise.

Ninja and Chica are two other popular streamers with Icon Series skins. They have both played the game since its early days and have received their own cosmetic items.

B/R Gaming @BRGaming @Ninja is finally getting his own Fortnite skin as a part of Epic’s ICON series .@Ninja is finally getting his own Fortnite skin as a part of Epic’s ICON series 🙌 https://t.co/mVIYGJNH38

Lachlan, Ali-A, and Lazarbeam, three of the most popular content creators on YouTube, have also received their own Icon Series skins. The Ali-A skin is the newest and arguably one of the best-looking skins in the game.

Lastly, Grefg and Loserfruit have their own outfits in Fortnite. Both of them are very active on Twitch and primarily stream the battle royale video game.

Besides content creators, there are many other Icon Series skins in the game, such as LeBron James (basketball player), Bruno Mars (artist), Marco Reus (soccer player), and Naomi Osaka (tennis player).

