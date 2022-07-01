10 best blue skins in Fortnite

Epic Games has released more than 1,300 skins in Fortnite Battle Royale since its inception. There are a few hundred collaboration skins but also a lot of original ones from Epic.

Furthermore, Fortnite skins come in many different themes and colors, so there is something for everyone. This article will list the 10 best blue skins in the game. If blue is your favorite color, there's a chance that you might already own some of the skins on this list.

Best blue skins in Fortnite Battle Royale, including Mystique, Honor Guard, and more

10) Mystique

Mystique is one of the best blue skins in Fortnite Battle Royale and one of the best skins overall. The outfit was released during Chapter 2 Season 4 with other Marvel characters, and players fell in love with the skin immediately.

Not only does the skin look nice, its built-in emote also lets players turn into the last enemy they eliminated!

Unfortunately, this Marvel character is no longer available to obtain. She was released as a Battle Pass item, which means she will not return to the game again.

9) Polar Peely

Polar Peely in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Peely is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite, and his heroic actions during The Collision live event cemented his status as a legend.

During the Winterfest 2021 event, Fortnite players could obtain Polar Peely by opening presents in the lodge. Considering that it was a free skin, Polar Peely became very popular right after its release, and many players still love using it.

8) Frozen Fishstick

One of Fishstick's variants is among the best blue skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Like Peely, Fishstick is incredibly popular in the Fortnite universe. One of his variants deserves to be put on the list of the best blue skins, as a whole bunch of players use it.

Frozen Fishstick was first released in December 2019, but the skin hasn't been out since July 2020, which makes it one of the rarest Item Shop skins ever.

Players can obtain this outfit when the Polar Legends Pack returns to the shop.

7) Honor Guard

Honor Guard is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite Battle Royale and is no longer obtainable. Players could only get it by purchasing an Honor View 20 smartphone, which is a big reason the skin is so rare and exclusive.

This outfit is very simple and clean, which is why it deserves a place among the best blue skins in the game. Unfortunately, players who didn't purchase the smartphone will never get to use it in the game.

6) Mecha Strike Commander

Mecha Strike Commander deserves to be on this list (Image via Epic Games)

Mecha Strike Commander is one of the coolest-looking skins in the game. It is a skin that was inspired by the robot who fought the Imagined Order during the last live event.

This skin was released in the June 2022 Fortnite Crew pack and, unfortunately, is no longer available for purchase.

Even though it's somewhat bulky, a lot of players enjoy using this skin. Not only is it one of the best blue skins in the popular video game, but its storyline significance must also be taken into account.

5) The Ice King

The Ice King was a Battle Pass skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Ice King was one of the most popular characters in Chapter 1 Season 7. This was the first season that brought snow to the Fortnite Battle Royale island, and The Ice King was the final skin of the Battle Pass.

Even though his live event was very disappointing, many players loved using this skin. There are many different styles that players could unlock by completing challenges, which increased its appeal. Unfortunately, this outfit is also no longer available to unlock.

4) Torin

Torin is an amazing skin (Image via Epic Games)

When Chapter 2 Season 8 was first released, the Torin skin saw itself get a lot of attention; However, the outfit's popularity skyrocketed, courtesy of the additional styles that it received.

Even though the classic style is one of the best blue skins in Fortnite, the blue special style is even more amazing.

Like many previous outfits on the list, Torin is no longer available since she was released as a Battle Pass skin.

3) Blizzabelle

Blizzabelle is a free skin on the list (Image via Epic Games)

Like Polar Peely, Blizzabelle was released as a free skin during the Winterfest 2021 event. Unfortunately, players couldn't get it by opening presents as it was an Epic Games Store exclusive skin.

Moreover, even though Blizzabelle was a re-skin of Krisabelle — another free Fortnite skin — players had no problem with that since it was free. There is a chance that this skin will return to the video game at some point as Epic Games might re-release it during another Winterfest event.

2) The Paradigm

The Paradigm in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Paradigm is amazing! Not only does this skin look incredible, but the character has also played a huge part in the storyline so far. The Paradigm was one of the main heroes of The Collision live event as she controlled the robot in the clash against the IO.

She was first released to the game in Season X, but she hasn't been seen since then. This skin hasn't been in the Item Shop for almost 1,000 days, which makes it one of the rarest skins of all time.

Many players are eagerly waiting for her return as she is also one of the rarest members of The Seven.

1) Lynx

Lynx is the best blue skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Lynx is one of the greatest skins Epic Games has ever released in Fortnite. It was released with the Chapter 1 Season 7 Battle Pass, and its numerous styles made it very popular.

Not only does the outfit have different designs but also different colors, and one of them ranks Lynx at the top of the list of the best blue skins in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Lynx was just incredible, and many players are disappointed that they missed the opportunity to get the skin.

