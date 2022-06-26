Fortnite: Top 5 most disappointing events

Epic Games has released some huge updates for Fortnite Battle Royale in the past few years. Unfortunately, not all of these were well received by the community.

In an attempt to make the game more popular, the development team has had some failures. The community was disappointed with some of the things that happened in the game, but overall, it was a good learning experience for Epic.

In this article, we will list the top five most disappointing events in the history of Fortnite Battle Royale. Players should keep in mind that this list is not all about live events that happened in the game, but mostly about questionable decisions made by Epic Games.

5 Fortnite events that let fans down

5) The Final Showdown event did not bring many map changes

The Final Showdown event was one of the best Fortnite Battle Royale events of all time. (Image via Epic Games)

The Final Showdown live event happened in the final weeks of Season 9. It featured an epic battle between Mecha and The Devourer. In the end, Mecha defeated the Polar Peak monster and saved the world.

While this was one of the greatest live events in Fortnite Battle Royale, what followed afterwards was very disappointing.

The fight took place all over the island, yet there were no major map changes after it ended. The only big change was the skeleton of The Devourer that was found around Salty Springs.

Other than that, there were some minor changes at Loot Lake and Neo Tilted. The Fortnite World Cup was scheduled to take place just a week after the live event, and Epic Games explained that this was the reason for not releasing more map changes.

Players had practiced for the World Cup on the Season 9 map, and releasing huge changes would completely throw them off. Fortunately, Season X, which was released shortly after the World Cup, brought a good number of alterations to the game, including Rift Zones.

4) Chapter 2 Season 1 was too long

The first season of Chapter 2 was too long. (Image via Epic Games)

When Fortnite Battle Royale transitioned to Chapter 2, everyone was excited. There was a new island with new locations, gameplay mechanics, a fresh user interface, and more.

Unfortunately, the hype quickly died out as Epic Games stopped releasing new content. To make things worse, this season ended up being the longest season in Fortnite Battle Royale's history.

Although the season alone brought many new things to the game, players wanted more updates to keep the things interesting. The lack of updates made Chapter 2 Season 1 one of the most disappointing seasons ever.

Fortunately, Epic made next season really great and it's still remembered as one of the best iterations ever. Furthermore, the development team realized that releasing new content frequently was the key to success, and that's the strategy they re-implemented after Chapter 2 Season 1 ended.

3) The aftermath of Operation: Sky Fire was a huge letdown

Operation: Sky Fire was a fantastic event, but its aftermath was disappointing. (Image via Epic Games)

Operation: Sky Fire was one of the best and action-packed events ever. Dr. Slone led the loopers to The Mothership in an attempt to sabotage The Last Reality. However, she ended up betraying her allies and leaving them to die aboard the ship.

In the final moments of the live event, The Mothership exploded and players fell from it, watching the island get destroyed by numerous explosions. Shortly after, Chapter 2 Season 7 ended, and players couldn't wait for the new season to start so they could see all the newchanges.

When the next season began, players expected the island to look different. After all, they had witnessed so many different places get destroyed during the live event. Unfortunately, there weren't many map changes, which was a huge disappointment.

While the live event was fantastic, Epic definitely went over the top with its ending. The good news is that Season 8 was the last season of the chapter, and players received a new map right after the chapter ended!

2) Vaulting of Klombos

Klombos were fan-favorite creatures in Fortnite Battle Royale. (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale players can interact with many different animals in the game, but no animal is as amazing as Klombos. They were first added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 1 and players loved them!

These huge creatures roamed over the island and interacted with players in many different ways. Feeding Klombos was one of the most satisfying things a player could do, and in certain cases, they would reward players with an item.

Unfortunately, Epic Games decided to vault Klombos with the release of Chapter 3 Season 2. This made sense since the theme of the season was an all-out war between The Seven and the Imagined Order.

However, the skull of a dead Klombo was found after Chapter 3 Season 3 was released, which was a huge disappointment. Fortnite Battle Royale players were hoping that these creatures would return to the game, but it appears that they are extinct now.

Considering that there had been leaks about Klombos being killable by players, this was perhaps a better option. Unfortunately, seeing dead Klombos over the island is very disappointing and heartbreaking.

1) Vaulting of patch notes

Fortnite Battle Royale patch notes have been vaulted. (Image via Epic Games)

Back in Chapter 1, Epic Games released patch notes for every single update that was released. They included both huge and minor updates, and revealed all the changes that had come to the game.

Unfortunately, the development team stopped releasing patch notes with the launch of Chapter 2. This decision was very disappointing as many players looked forward to reading the detailed changes for every update.

Epic Games most likely did this because a lot of players complained about changes, and even though this makes sense, learning more about them would be much more interesting with patch notes.

Considering that detailed patch notes haven't come out in more than two years, Epic most likely won't bring them back. It may be one of those things only Chapter 1 players will end up remembering.

