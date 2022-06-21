Fortnite's Reality Tree spawns brand new POI in Chapter 3 map

Epic Games released the first significant Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 update on Tuesday, June 3. This update features many new additions, including map changes, super styles for the Battle Pass skins, and new cosmetic items, among other things.

The major update has also brought big changes to the Chapter 3 Season 3 map. Reality Tree has expanded to many parts of the island, and it's got big changes with its expansion.

It appears that Epic Games will keep changing the map weekly, which is fantastic news for players. Furthermore, the map changes will include some of Chapter 1 and 2 POIs.

The latest update shook up the Chapter 3 Season 3 map

From the moment Season 3 was released, players knew the Reality Tree would play a key role in the events of the season. Just a week after the release of the season, the tree spread to new spots on the island, including Logjam Lumberyard.

This was good as it allowed players to pick up Reality Seeds from multiple spots. It was also exciting as many players enjoyed seeing map changes, no matter how small.

The June 21 Fortnite update has also brought a new POI to the Chapter 3 Season 3 map.

While this is a new location on the current map, it looks similar to some old locations from Chapter 1. More specifically, the new POI looks like a combination of Neo Tilted, Mega Mall, and Slurpy Swamp.

The first two locations were released in Season 9 and had a futuristic theme. On the other hand, Slurpy Swamp was a popular landing spot in Chapter 2.

Chapter 3 Season 3 might be similar to Season X

It appears that Epic Games is once again bringing old spots back to the map, just like was the case in Season X with Rift Zones. The game creator used Rift Zones this season to get vaulted spots back to the island, including some fan favorites like Greasy Grove, Starry Suburbs, and Dusty Depot.

While there are no Rift Zones in Season 3, developers will use the Reality Tree to completely change the map and bring back some of the old spots.

HYPEX @HYPEX Logjam's changes themes each game featuring Chapter 1 & 2 POIs!



- Atlantis (Coral Castle)

- Pirates (Lazy Lagoon)

- Roman (Colossal Coliseum)

- Wild West (Tilted Town, without rift zone the effect) Logjam's changes themes each game featuring Chapter 1 & 2 POIs!- Atlantis (Coral Castle)- Pirates (Lazy Lagoon)- Roman (Colossal Coliseum)- Wild West (Tilted Town, without rift zone the effect) https://t.co/E9IZj42u1n

As you can see in the tweet above, the Reality Tree has wholly taken over Logjam Lumberyard. It will now change and feature some of the older POIs, including Tilted Town and Lazy Lagoon from Chapter 1.

Epic Games is preparing some huge things for Fortnite Battle Royale in Season 3, which is why we expect even more map changes to be released soon.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is scheduled to end in mid-September and will be one of the longest seasons ever. Epic will most likely keep releasing big updates to keep players entertained.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far