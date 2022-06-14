New Pink Reality Tree spotted in Fortnite for the first time

Epic Games released a small Fortnite battle royale update on Tuesday, June 14. This update has brought several new additions to the game, including a new item and minor map changes.

The new season of the video game is centered around the Reality Tree, which is a new addition to the title. However, the tree keeps spreading all over the island, and it might soon take over the entire map.

The tree has spread in the last update, but unlike the other Reality Trees, this one is pink. Players can find it at Logjam Lumberyard at the moment.

New Fortnite update brings a new type of a Reality Tree

Shortly after Chapter 3 Season 3 was released, the Reality Tree started spreading across the map. Just a few days later, the tree spread to Logjam Lumberyard, Rave Cave, and a few other spots.

According to leakers, Epic Games intends to keep spreading the tree and bring map changes with it. The June 14 update revealed changes that were somewhat in line with this, but surprisingly, the game developer released a new type of a Reality Tree as well.

When players land at Logjam Lumberyard, they can now spot a pink Reality Tree between the two buildings in the northern part of the POI. This tree looks different from the other Reality Trees that have been seen in the game so far, and it won't be a surprise if it plays an important role in the season.

Keep in mind that Logjam Lumberyard has been in the game for three seasons now. This place hasn't received any major changes, and this could be Epic Games' way of changing the place and possibly transforming it into something else.

After all, the lumberyard is all about trees, and this would be the most coherent way to bring about changes. The snow biome could be transformed into a new biome in Season 3 as it progresses through the next few months.

The tree is expected to continue spreading

If Fortnite leaks about Season 3 are accurate, the Reality Tree will keep spreading, and players will eventually see it all over the island. However, this could be both a good and a bad thing.

While it could be a way for the Fortnite island to heal after the war in Chapter 3 Season 2, it could also be the work of a new villain that was seen in the trailer for the new season.

The Reality Tree will play a big role in future Fortnite events. (Image via Epic Games)

It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned for the future of the Fortnite map. While this season doesn't seem to have much of a connection to Geno and The Imagined Order, the storyline might make more sense soon.

The developers also revealed that a new questline would soon be added to the game. This questline will include voice lines and character dialogue, just like in previous seasons. Once this update drops, players might find out more details about the island and the Reality Tree.

