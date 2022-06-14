Fortnite might be getting a Morbius collaboration soon

Epic Games can bring Morbius to Fortnite Battle Royale. This comes as no surprise since the developers have already collaborated with many different companies and brands. The game has executed successful joint ventures with pop-culture behemoths such as DC and Marvel.

Thanks to these collaborations, Fortnite may be the most unique video game of all time. After all, it is the only title where players can have Darth Vader, Kratos, LeBron James, and Arianna Grande on the same team.

Although fans may not always like them, collaborations are a big reason for Fortnite's success. The game's developers may now add Morbius to the game as well, despite its failure at the box office.

Morbius Fortnite leak might be on the cards

Morbius was first released in late March and early April 2022 all over the world. The movie, starring Jared Leto, has received horrible reviews and has been a massive disappointment at the box office.

Sony, however, decided to re-release the movie after its initial failure. To no one's surprise, this didn't help at all.

Out of nearly 500 Marvel Studios movies and shows on IMDb, Morbius is ranked 396th with an average user rating of 5.1.

Reddit user BabenHD recently shared a screenshot of the PlayStation Store which hints at the Fortnite x Morbius collab. While this screenshot doesn't show much, it simply depicts the Fortnite logo on the background used in the promo posters for the movie.

Fortnite x Morbius collaboration may come soon. [Image via BabenHD / Reddit]

It is important to note that this is just a screenshot from a random Reddit user. If this came from a reputable leaker, it would mean a lot. However, this could simply be a photoshopped image of the PlayStation Store.

On the other hand, adding Michael Morbius to the popular video game would make a lot of sense. Although the movie hasn't been well received, this could potentially make it slightly more popular.

If nothing else, Sony could at least make some profit by letting Epic Games release the character.

It's all about memes

Morbius memes have taken over the internet in the past few months. They started appearing online in late 2021, before the movie even came out, and some of them went viral in April 2022.

Fortnite players have also joined the Morbius meme train and created custom concepts for Chapter 3, Season 3 Battle Pass.

The memes made Sony release the movie to theaters once again, but not even the power of the internet was enough to turn it into a success.

The image from the tweet above is fake. It was one of many memes that were posted by Fortnite players.

It will be interesting to see if Fortnite Battle Royale can improve the popularity of this character. However, it's probably already too late for it.

