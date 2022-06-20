Fortnite Update 21.10 early patch notes: Super styles, Naruto collab, summer event, and more

The upcoming Fortnite update has been added to the staging servers and will be released on Tuesday, June 21. This update will bring some huge features to the game, including new event files.

Epic Games has already revealed the upcoming summer event for Fortnite Battle Royale. Besides this, it is expected that the creators will release new challenges and possibly one of the leaked weapons.

What most players are looking forward to in the upcoming Fortnite update are the super styles for Battle Pass skins. This could be one of the biggest updates in Chapter 3 Season 3, so let's take a look at what's coming out!

The upcoming Fortnite update will be all about summer

Shiina @ShiinaBR What to expect in tomorrow's update:



- Battle Pass Super Styles

- Naruto collaboration

- Summer skins

- More Snap Styles

- Next Weekly Quests

- Summer event files

- July Crew Pack

- Possibly a new weapon or unvault

- End of Arena Pre-Season

- And even more cool stuff..! What to expect in tomorrow's update:- Battle Pass Super Styles- Naruto collaboration - Summer skins- More Snap Styles - Next Weekly Quests- Summer event files- July Crew Pack- Possibly a new weapon or unvault- End of Arena Pre-Season- And even more cool stuff..!

Fortnite's summer event is just around the corner and it's going to bring a lot of new stuff to the game. Players will get new challenges to level up their Battle Pass, and we can expect Epic to also release new summer skins.

Some of the older summer skins have already been re-released to the Item Shop, which is why we can expect all of them to eventually come back by August.

The "No Sweat Summer" event also gives players a chance to build their own summer maps that will be featured in the Discover tab.

Many new cosmetic items will be added with the update

In addition to summer skins, the upcoming Fortnite update will also add many other cosmetic items. The new Fortnite x Naruto collaboration will begin on June 24, so players can expect Epic Games to add the four new Naruto skins that have been leaked.

Furthermore, Battle Pass owners should get new styles for Snap, Season 3's customizable skin. It doesn't have many styles right now, but that should change soon.

Players are also expecting super styles for Battle Pass skins. These are special variants that require players to go beyond level 100 to unlock. At the moment, it is unknown what level players will have to reach to unlock every single style, but we'll hopefully get an answer to this question on June 21.

Finally, it won't be surprising if Epic Games releases a new Fortnite Crew skin with the upcoming update. The July pack will be revealed at the end of the month, which means that it could make its way to the game via the upcoming update.

A new weapon may come to the game as well

Fortnite leakers have released a list of the upcoming weapons that will be added during Chapter 3 Season 3. Considering that the season will last until mid-September, Epic Games has prepared a lot of new content for players.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- Firework Gun - Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by some NPC

- Sawblade (Seen in the trailer) - Chests, Floot Loot & Supply Drops

- Overload Shotgun - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot

- Charge SMG - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot UPCOMING WEAPONS THIS SEASON- Firework Gun - Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by some NPC- Sawblade (Seen in the trailer) - Chests, Floot Loot & Supply Drops- Overload Shotgun - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot- Charge SMG - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot UPCOMING WEAPONS THIS SEASON 🔥- Firework Gun - Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by some NPC- Sawblade (Seen in the trailer) - Chests, Floot Loot & Supply Drops- Overload Shotgun - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot- Charge SMG - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot https://t.co/5ODS7jaF9V

There are four new items that will be added at some point in the season: Firework Gun, Sawblade, Overload Shotgun, and Charge SMG.

It is very unlikely that the next Fortnite update will bring a new weapon, simply because the season has been out for only two weeks. However, it won't be surprising if Epic does decide to do so.

Players are hoping that the Fortnite creator will at least unvault some of the old weapons. This would make the summer event even more fun and would give new players a chance to experience some of the items that were available in the game's previous chapters.

