Gaara, Itachi, Hinata, and more Naruto skins confirmed to arrive in Fortnite

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration has been very successful so far, with some of the most popular anime characters making their way to the battle royale game thanks to it.

Epic Games will continue collaborating with Naruto and bring even more characters to the game. A few days ago, the Fortnite x Naruto Rivals collaboration was revealed. Today, teasers for the upcoming collaboration have appeared in Japan and have revealed some of the content that will be released.

It turns out that the Fortnite developers are going to bring at least four new Naruto characters to the game.

Fortnite x Naruto teasers have been spotted in Japan

Naruto fans should be extremely excited for the upcoming collaboration with Fortnite as more characters will be made accessible in the game. The teasers, which were first spotted in Japan, showcase the official artwork of the collaboration as well as a few characters next to the Battle Bus.

Thanks to these teasers, the new Fortnite x Naruto skins are pretty much confirmed, and players have an idea as to who will be added to the game soon.

Per the teasers, Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, and Orochimaru will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale in just a few days. It also appears that each of these skins will be modeled after the characters at the start of Naruto: Shippuden.

The teasers have quickly spread over social media, and there is already a lot of interest in these skins. It appears that doing another Fortnite x Naruto collaboration is the right move as a lot of players love this anime.

The first time this collaboration was done, Fortnite players were able to obtain Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi.

A few days ago, ShiinaBR, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, shared an image of the four characters in an issue of Shonen Jump Magazine. Back then, players didn't know whether this was real or not, but it's been confirmed with the latest teaser.

The new Fortnite x Naruto collaboration is coming up on Friday, June 24. At the moment, there are no details regarding the price of the skins or other cosmetic items that will be released.

However, fans can expect every new character to come with at least one or two other cosmetic items, such as a pickaxe or a back bling.

More collaborations are coming to Fortnite

Aside from the new Naruto collaboration, Epic Games will bring more Star Wars characters to Fortnite. A recent leak has revealed that Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo are all coming to the game.

Furthermore, there have been surveys that allow players to vote on which popular characters they want to see in the game. The characters in these surveys include video game characters, anime characters, pop culture icons, and more, hinting at the next possible collaboration.

