Fortnite's Battle Bus speed has finally been calculated

Even though a bus is a ground vehicle, the story in Fortnite is different. Fortnite's Battle Bus is an air vehicle that moves quickly all over the island. The Battle Bus has been the most iconic vehicle in the game for almost five years. Every player starts their journey on this bus before dropping off on the island in an attempt to survive till the end and earn a victory.

Recently, one player has managed to calculate the exact speed of the Battle Bus, which is very interesting! It turns out that it's much faster than a regular car, yet slower than a plane.

Check out the methods this Fortnite player used below.

Fortnite's Battle Bus is as fast as a helicopter

Reddit user somedudebeingcool recently made a lengthy post about the speed of Fortnite's Battle Bus. The player pinged a spot in the middle of the map and calculated its distance from the start, the middle, and the end of the drop window.

Thanks to this, /u/somedudebeingcool managed to calculate the distance the Battle Bus covers during the drop window. Then, the only thing left to do was to divide the distance by the duration of the drop window, which is usually around 30 seconds.

In the end, these were the results the player got by measuring Fortnite's Battle Bus speed in two attempts:

Attempt / Unit kilometers per hour miles per hour Attempt 1 274.5 170.57 Attempt 2 281.23 174.75

The Reddit user has also used another method to calculate the speed of Fortnite's Battle Bus. In this method, he used an additional second that would kick players out automatically if they didn't jump out on their own.

Attempt / Unit kilometers per hour miles per hour Attempt 1 266.18 165.4 Attempt 2 271.84 168.91

He pointed out that the second method was more accurate. The margin of error is around six percent, which isn't too bad in this calculation.

Other Fortnite players have attempted to calculate the Battle Bus speed in the past, but their methods haven't been really great. Most of them tried to ride across the entire island in a car and then compare the speed to the speed of the Battle Bus. However, these results were quite inaccurate and didn't make much sense.

Fortnite's Battle Bus is definitely much faster than a car; however, it's three to four times slower than a plane. Its speed is more comparable to a helicopter's, as the average speed of this vehicle is around 260 km/h.

Is the Battle Bus going to get faster?

Epic Games has released several changes to Fortnite's Battle Bus in the past. Most of these changes were cosmetic, such as a different wrap for Christmas or Fortnitemares. However, there have been some gameplay changes as well.

Back in 2018, the Epic Games increased the speed of the Battle Bus by 25 percent. This was a fantastic change that everyone loved as it helped them reach their favorite landing spots much faster.

While the current Battle Bus is fine the way it is, one has to wonder if it will receive more changes in the future. It won't be surprising if Epic makes it even faster than it already is, simply to see how players take it.

