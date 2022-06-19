Evie Fortnite cosplay perfectly captures the essence of Season 3's peace syndicate member

With more than a thousand skins released in-game so far, Fortnite cosplay has become very popular in the past few years. This can sometimes be quite challenging as some skins have complicated designs.

Fortunately, cosplayers put a lot of time and effort into their work, which is why their final products usually look amazing.

Evie is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. She has already won the hearts of many players and is a must-have for this season.

This character got her real-life version, too, as a recent Fortnite cosplay brought her to life!

Evie now has a real-life version thanks to this amazing Fortnite cosplay

Evie is very popular because of the simple design of her skin. It's a simple, clean-looking skin without unnecessary details, and both new players and old ones like it.

Twitter user JELLY_game00 recently posted her own version of Evie in real life. This Fortnite cosplay is just as simple and amazing as the in-game variant of the skin.

The cosplayer, who can be found on Instagram under @mira_kanda handle, has done a fantastic job with Fortnite cosplay and she looks great.

Besides cosplaying, she is also a Twitch streamer and an influencer. Her social media profiles have all the cosplay she's done in the past. This is not the first Fortnite cosplay she's done, and all the other ones look great.

The Japanese gamer has also done cosplay for other video games, including Valorant. However, it appears that Fortnite is her favorite game as most of her cosplays are about it and she also streams this video game on her Twitch channel.

If you want to keep up with her work, follow her on Instagram, Twitter, or Twitch. She will most likely release more cosplays of Fortnite characters in the future, so if you like them, she's the right person to follow!

Evie's popularity is skyrocketing

The new season has only been out for only two weeks, yet there have been so many posts about Evie, including cosplay and fan art. Even though there are some amazing characters in the Battle Pass, including Darth Vader, it is Evie whose popularity goes up with every day that passes.

Players can obtain her by simply purchasing the Battle Pass. She is a Tier 1 skin, which means that she will be automatically unlocked right after the purchase.

Evie is the most popular Fortnite character in Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Considering how popular she is, spending 950 V-Bucks sounds like a great deal. Keep in mind that you get a lot more than just Evie with this purchase.

The great news is that Epic Games will release even more styles for this character. Players are still waiting for the Super Styles to be revealed, so it will be interesting to see what her new style looks like.

It won't be surprising if fans and players fall in love even deeper with this character once the additional styles come out.

