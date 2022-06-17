5 Fortnite tricks to give you a huge advantage in Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been out for less than two weeks now. Once again, Epic Games has released many new features to the game, including new mechanics.

Since the new season has only been out for such a short period of time, many players haven't had a chance to learn the new mechanics and figure out how to use them to their advantage.

The most important thing about Season 3 is the addition of Reality Seeds, which allow players to obtain Mythic items. They are extremely valuable and can bring many victories if used correctly. Using a few simple Fortnite tricks, players can get a huge advantage over their enemies in the current season. Check out the useful tricks below!

Mastering these Fortnite tricks will help you win more games in Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Keep Reality Saplings at Legendary (gold) rarity all the time

There are many Fortnite tricks players can use on Reality Saplings (Image via Epic Games)

Players can use Reality Saplings to get many different kinds of items. These objects let players pick fruit and obtain valuable items, including weapons and healing items.

From time to time, Reality Sapling will require weeding to get to the next rarity. For example, if a Reality Sapling gives players Rare (blue) items, weeding will upgrade them to an Epic (purple) rarity. Weeding is something that many players do as they want to reach the Mythic rarity. However, Mythic items will not stay there forever as the cycle will reset, and players will start from the Uncommon (green) rarity.

Fortunately, there is a way to keep picking up Legendary (gold) items with this method. All you have to do is avoid weeding the tree. This means that it won't upgrade to the Mythic rarity, but it also means that you can keep getting Legendary items.

This, however, doesn't mean that other players will not weed your trees. If they do so, your tree will be upgraded. This is one of the most useful Fortnite tricks as it allows players to have gold weapons in every single match.

2) Get valuable air time off animals

Animals can be used for some fancy Fortnite tricks (Image via Epic Games)

Players have figured out some useful Fortnite tricks to do with animals in Season 3. It is finally possible to ride animals and move quickly from one place to another. While cars are usually much faster, they aren't really amazing when it comes to driving off the road, unless properly modded. In such situations, it's much better to use animals instead.

There are several actions players can perform while riding a board or a wolf, including giving themselves a speed boost. But the dismount feature is very valuable and can give players an edge in a fight.

Upon dismounting, players will get some air time that can help them surprise enemies or chase after them more easily. To do this, players have to press the jump button while the animal is already in the air.

3) Use Fortnite tricks to get double the loot from Reality Saplings

There are some Fortnite tricks that let you double your loot (Image via Epic Games)

Before a Reality Sapling is ready to evolve from one rarity to another, players will have to weed it. This is a simple process that simply involves interacting with the weeds that can be found around the tree. Once you pick the weeds, your tree will upgrade to the next rarity, allowing you to pick weapons of higher quality.

Most Fortnite players weed trees immediately, but this is a mistake. If you pick fruit first and then do the weeding process, you will be able to get double the loot from a Reality Sapling. For example, if your Reality Sapling is at the Legendary level, you can pick fruit from it and obtain three Legendary items. After that, you want to remove the weeds and let your tree upgrade to the Mythic rarity. It will then allow you to pick three Mythic items as well. This is great for both the loadout and XP.

4) Regrow a Reality Sapling for infinite loot

It is possible to regrow a Reality Sapling for infinite loot (Image via Epic Games)

If you pick fruit from a Reality Sapling, it will no longer yield fruit for the entire match. However, there is a way to avoid this and get incredible loot.

What makes this one of the most amazing Fortnite tricks is the fact that you can get almost infinite loot! Keep in mind that this is most likely a glitch, and Epic Games may fix it soon. However, feel free to use it until that happens.

To regrow a tree, you need to heal it with the Chug Cannon, Chug Splashes, or Shield Keg. The most effective strategy is to buy a Chug Cannon from Kyle at Logjam Lumberyard and keep healing the tree. After you heal a tree, it will grow new fruit. However, you can only do this process once.

Fortunately, Reality Saplings usually drop Reality Seeds, so you can plant them and grow a new tree that you can later regrow with your Chug Cannon. Keep repeating this process until you are satisfied with your loadout.

5) Use Slurp Mushrooms for amazing Fortnite tricks

Slurp Mushrooms hide many great Fortnite tricks (Image via Epic Games)

Slurp Mushrooms can be found around Reality Falls, and players can use them to their advantage in many different ways. These mushrooms allow players to bounce off and gain some air time. This is very useful while navigating an area and also during gunfights with enemies.

What makes these mushrooms so unique is the fact that they replenish the player's shields when jumped on. They are perfect for both healing during a gunfight, as well as escaping your enemies or surprising them.

If you decide to land at Reality Falls, make sure to practice using Slurp Mushrooms. They can come in handy and save your life the next time you fight an enemy in the area.

