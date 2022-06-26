Ranking the Top 5 Seasons of Fortnite so far

Fortnite Battle Royale is currently in its 21st season. Chapter 3 Season 3 was released recently and is only in its third week. The season has received mostly positive reviews from the community so far and is one of the top five seasons of the popular video game.

The theme of the season is easygoing, and players love it. Epic Games took a break from the main storyline, which may have been a big reason for the season's popularity. While most players love The Seven and their fights against the Imagined Order, trying something else is a good idea.

This article will list the top five seasons of Fortnite so far. The rankings were done by the community as tens of thousands of players voted on their favorite seasons on the fortnite.gg website.

Top 5 seasons of Fortnite, as chosen by the community

5) Chapter 3 Season 2

Chapter 3 Season 2 is one of the Top 5 seasons in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 3 Season 2 was an action-packed season that featured the fight between The Seven and the Imagined Order. Dr. Slone finally drilled through the island, reaching the surface and establishing another base for the IO.

What made this season one of the Top 5 seasons in the game is the addition of Zero Build modes. A lot of casual players fell in love with it immediately and it was also loved by competitive players too.

This season has received a score of 77.98 from the community. The score is calculated from all the votes on the website, and it basically means that around 78 percent of players enjoyed the season.

4) Chapter 3 Season 1

The first season of Chapter 3 is also very popular (Image via Epic Games)

The release of Chapter 3 was incredible. Epic Games concluded Chapter 2 with a fantastic live event, and players had another "black hole" experience after it. Fortunately, the downtime lasted for less than a day, and players found themselves on a new island, learning new mechanics and exploring new places.

This season brought many gameplay changes as well. Epic Games decided to vault the old weapons, and the new loot pool was very unusual. However, players got used to these changes and enjoyed the season.

This season also has a score of 77.98, making it one of the Top 5 seasons in Fortnite Battle Royale history.

3) Chapter 1 Season 5

Season 5 of the first chapter is one of the top 5 seasons ever (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 1 Season 5 was incredible. Epic Games teased it with the Blast Off live event in the final weeks of Season 4, and there was also an interesting alternative reality game before the season was released.

The rift in the sky opened another dimension as the worlds collided. The map received several major changes, including a new desert biome, a new vehicle, and the Battle Pass skins were amazing.

Not only was the release of the season very interesting, but there were many amazing updates. For the first time, players could use the Grappler, Shockwave Grenades, and the Rift-to-Go. These are amazing mobility items that have been very popular ever since their release.

Even though Epic Games made some unusual choices during this season, such as releasing some of the most overpowered weapons ever, the fifth season was very fun and relaxing.

With a score of 79.79, Chapter 1 Season 5 is one of the Top 5 seasons to ever be released in Fortnite.

2) Chapter 3 Season 3

Chapter 3 Season 3 is among the top 5 seasons in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale has received amazing reviews from the community so far. Despite only being in its third week, the season has received a lot of new content, and it appears that Epic Games has no intention of slowing down.

The Reality Tree turned out to be a fantastic addition to the game and many players learned how to use Reality Seeds to get amazing loot.

The v21.10 update has also added super styles for Battle Pass skins, a Darth Vader NPC, his Mythic lightsaber, and many new things. With the Reality Tree expanding, we can expect many more map changes to be released soon.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is scheduled to end in mid-September, which will make it one of the longest Fortnite seasons of all time. Fortunately, it appears that the development team has prepared a lot of new content to release over the summer, which is something that should entertain players.

This season has achieved a score of 81.96, making it the second most popular Fortnite season of all time.

1) Chapter 2 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is at the top of the top 5 seasons list (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 2 is definitely one of the most amazing seasons ever in Fortnite Battle Royale. This season brought many fantastic things to the game, and for the first time, players were able to fight bosses and get their Mythic loot.

The Battle Pass was great and included many different skin styles. Furthermore, players could choose a Ghost or a Shadow variant for every Battle Pass outfit.

This season was also incredible because of its live events. The first live event was Travis Scott's Astronomical, and although it wasn't related to the storyline, it was simply amazing as its special effects were mindblowing.

In the end, players had a chance to witness The Device event as Midas attempted to control the storm. During the event, players could hear Jonesy for the first time, making it very special. Midas' plan to control the storm did not quite succeed as the Doomsday Device messed up the storm and caused massive flooding.

Chapter 2 Season 2 currently has a score of 86.84, ranking it at the top of the Top 5 season list. Considering it's been at the top for over two years, it will be hard for any season to dethrone it. However, the current Fortnite season definitely has a chance to do so.

