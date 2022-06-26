Fortnite's Reality Tree keeps spreading, big map changes are coming soon

Fortnite's Reality Tree keeps expanding across the island, bringing more map changes almost every day. The tree was released with Chapter 3 Season 3, and it plays a huge role in the current storyline.

At the start of the season, the big tree could only be found in Reality Falls, a new area on the map that has a new biome as well.

However, the Reality Tree has spread across the island and has brought some massive changes to the in-game world. It appears that it will be used the same way Rift Zones were used back in Season X, so fans can expect a lot more changes to appear soon.

The latest expansion of the Reality Tree happened on June 25.

Rocky Reels has been affected by Fortnite's Reality Tree

The latest expansion of the tree happened north of Rocky Reels. The tree can be found right across the river, and once again, players can collect Reality Seeds by harvesting Reality Pods.

Rocky Reels is a variant of Risky Reels, a popular spot from the Chapter 1 map. While players currently don't know what Epic Games is planning to do with this area, it won't be surprising if they offer a Chapter 1 version of it.

This area isn't very popular in the current season, and it has also been in the game since Chapter 3 went live. Fortnite developers may decide to change it soon, so players can expect big adjustments in the next few weeks.

Rocky Reels is located south of The Devoured, and as many players know, this location has the remains of The Devourer, the monster from the Season 3 live event. There is a theory that the Reality Tree will spread all the way to it and bring the monster back to life. While this may sound impossible, it won't be surprising if that's exactly what Epic Games is planning on doing this season.

Fortnite's Reality Tree is going to bring massive changes to the in-game world

The biggest change Fortnite's Reality Tree has brought so far is a complete makeover of Logjam Lumberyard. Before Season 3, this was a decent landing spot, as it allowed players to get the most wood very easily. However, it's been transformed into Logjam Lotus with the most recent update.

Now, Logjam Lotus features some of the old points of interest from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, which is a nice idea, and players love it.

FortTracker @FortTracker



Date: June 18th



Another Root has appeared on the edge of the biome, South of Tilted Towers. #Fortnite Reality Tree Root Progress Tracker:Date: June 18thAnother Root has appeared on the edge of the biome, South of Tilted Towers. #Fortnite Reality Tree Root Progress Tracker:Date: June 18thAnother Root has appeared on the edge of the biome, South of Tilted Towers. https://t.co/jEiLPtVFwE

Shortly after Chapter 3 Season 3 started, a small branch of Fortnite's Reality Tree appeared at Logjam Lumberyard. While this was a minor change, many players correctly predicted it would bring bigger modifications to the island.

The place looks completely different now, and even though players are only in the third week of the season, Epic Games has bigger plans for the future.

Besides the Rocky Reels expansion, the big tree has also spread close to Tilted Towers.

