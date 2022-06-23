Good bye Titled Towers! Fortnite Reality Tree spreads to fan-favorite spot

Reality Tree is the main feature of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It is at the center of the storyline and Epic Games is using it to change the island's look.

The v21.10 update has brought some big changes to the game, including several to the map. Logjam Lumberyard, the location that was affected by the Reality Tree, has been completely changed with this update. The tree has now spread to Tilted Towers, and we can expect it to affect this location as well.

At the start of the season, players could only see the tree in Reality Falls, a new location that can be found north of Greasy Grove. However, the tree has spread across the island and can now be found in many other spots.

Reality Tree has reached Tilted Tower's doorstep in Fortnite

Epic Games frequently changes Chapter 3 Season 3's map and may continue to do so for the rest of the season. While most players are expecting weekly or bi-weekly map changes, the developer has released more changes in just two weeks so far.

The first big change was the addition of a pink tree at Logjam Lumberyard. The tree appeared right after the first content update of the season and it came a few days after the Reality Tree spread to the area.

With the latest Fortnite patch, Logjam Lumberyard has been completely changed. It now features the designs of some of the older POIs from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, such as Lazy Lagoon and Coral Castle.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Reality Tree has continued to expand. A new root has now appeared at Tilted Towers! The Reality Tree has continued to expand. A new root has now appeared at Tilted Towers! https://t.co/x4kj6TLCZn

Fortnite's Reality Tree is now at Tilted Towers. ShiinaBR, one of the most popular leakers, shared an image showing the latest expansion of the tree.

As you can see in the tweet, the Reality Tree can be found in the southern part of Tilted Towers. Just like other places that have the tree, players can harvest Reality Seeds from it and get valuable weapons by planting Reality Sapling.

Tilted Towers will drastically change in the future

Tilted Towers is one of the most iconic locations in Fortnite Battle Royale. It was first released in Chapter 1 Season 2 and has gone through numerous changes since then.

Epic Games decided to bring this popular POI back in Chapter 3, but it appears that it will be destroyed once again.

Fortnite players had the opportunity to rebuild Tilted Towers themselves with The Block 2.0. It appears that the community will be able to vote for the best block, which will then replace Tilted Towers.

However, the expansion of the Reality Tree will probably bring even bigger changes to this location. The season is scheduled to end in mid-September, and a lot of things could happen by then.

We still don't know the true purpose of the ever-expanding tree, but it won't be surprising if its intention is to take over the island and control the Zero Point.

Epic Games will soon release a new questline for Season 3, and hopefully it will give us some answers about the current events.

