Fortnite Reality Sapling has been nerfed with the latest update

Fortnite Reality Sapling is a new feature added to the game with Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games added this item as it perfectly fits the theme of the current season.

Before the v21.10 update, players could use Fortnite Reality Sapling to get amazing loot. It would drop three different items, including those of Mythic rarity.

Although this was a fantastic way of getting valuable items, many players agreed that the method was overpowered. This was mostly due to the fact that players could regrow a sapling and get additional loot from it.

The latest Fortnite patch nerfed this item, and now players can no longer get as many Legendary or Mythic items from it.

Fortnite Reality Sapling no longer drops three high-quality items

Prior to the latest update, each Fortnite Reality Sapling gave players three different fruits, regardless of their rarity. Even when players reach the Mythic rarity, they would receive three different Mythic fruits, which were definitely overpowered.

Even though getting three different fruits was a lot, players could use Chug Cannon, Chug Splashes or Shiled Keg to regrow a Fortnite Reality Sapling and get three more fruits from it.

During weeding, players could pick up three fruits containing loot, complete the weeding process, and pick three more fruits from an upgraded rarity.

All of these methods were giving players too many items, and this was a huge problem especially during the Legendary and the Mythic phase. This is why Epic Games decided to nerf this item and decrease its effectiveness.

We've made adjustments to the amount of Reality Fruit a Reality Sapling can grow based on its rarity. In each growth cycle, Reality Saplings will now grow:



- 3 fruits when Uncommon or Rare

- 2 fruits when Epic

Fortnite Reality Sapling now works differently at its different rarities. When it's Uncommon (green) or Rare (blue), it yields three fruits.

However, players only get two fruits at Sapling's Epic (purple) stage and a single fruit at the Legendary and Mythic stages. With this change, players will no longer be able to gain infinite items that they can stash in a tent and save for the next game.

Is Reality Sapling still a good way of getting loot?

Despite the recent nerf, Fortnite Reality Sapling is still one of the best ways to obtain high-quality loot in Chapter 3 Season 3. After all, this is just one of two ways of getting Mythic items in the game, with the other being a fight against Darth Vader.

Planting Reality Seeds and getting loot does not take much time and is a straightforward process. The only difference is that players will have fewer Legendary and Mythic weapons now, which is a great gameplay change.

Keep in mind that most players are satisfied with Rare or Epic items, so anything better than that is great. Furthermore, this method still gives players two Epic items, which is very good.

If you want to try out a new Mythic weapon, pay attention to the Star Wars ship that appears at the start of every match. Follow it to see where Darth Vader lands and eliminate him for a Mythic lightsaber.

