Where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Darth Vader has finally been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. He is the final skin of the Battle Pass and looks amazing. The popular Star Wars character is arguably one of the best-looking Tier 100 skins ever.

With the v21.10 update, Darth Vader was also released as an NPC to the game island and is the boss who drops a Mythic lightsaber after players eliminate him.

For fans of the franchise, fighting against Darth Vader in Fortnite seems like a dream come true. In this guide, players will find out where to find the new boss on the map and obtain his powerful weapon.

How to find Darth Vader in Fortnite

Darth Vader is a special type of boss that doesn't have one specific spawn location on the island. In past seasons, players would know exactly where to go if they wanted to fight bosses like Dr. Slone, but this time, it's different.

As soon as players get into the Battle Bus, Darth Vader's ship will fly by them. To fight Lord Vader, players will have to track the ship and land near it.

Landing in the exact same spot as the ship is not recommended since this will leave players stranded without a weapon and with no means to defend themselves. Instead, it's a much better idea to land nearby and grab a few weapons and shields before getting into a fight.

As seen in the video above, finding Vader is fairly simple, only requiring a bit of attention at the start of a game and tracking where the ship lands.

How to beat Vader in Fortnite

When fighting the boss, keeping a safe distance is most important. If players get close to him, he will deal a lot of damage and easily eliminate them.

It's also important to note that Vader uses The Force while fighting players. This means that, even if players keep their distance, he might Force Pull them towards himself, where he has a big advantage.

Aside from the Force Pull, Vader will use his skills to throw his lightsaber and other objects close to him at players. This is why it's important to move quickly and avoid his attacks.

Wherever Vader drops, a lot of chests will be present. Before engaging in a fight, it's important to open them, grab healing items, and also some utilities for mobility, such as Shockwave Grenades.

Darth Vader will also have several Stormtroopers around him, making eliminating him even more difficult. What makes this fight difficult is the fact that the boss can block gunshots with his lightsabers, so fighting him is quite unpredictable.

As long as players are in the same landing spot as the boss, he will chase them around. If gamers feel they cannot win a fight, they need to run far away from the zone. This is where either Shockwave Grenades or Rift-to-Go's can come in handy.

When the boss is eliminated, the player receives 16,000 XP, and the loot dropped by the boss. The Mythic lightsaber is perfect for eliminating enemies from both close and medium ranges. It's also very useful when defending oneself from enemy gunfire.

