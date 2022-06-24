Epic Games nerfed Fortnite materials with the latest update

Epic Games has made some big changes to Fortnite Battle Royale with the latest update that was released on Tuesday, June 21; the first major update in Chapter 3 Season 3.

The latest update has also brought some major gameplay changes. More specifically, Epic Games has nerfed several features in the game, including the harvesting rate for some materials.

Fortunately, the developers have released many new cosmetic items into the game, including free ones that can be obtained by completing challenges. Cosmetics for the upcoming Fortnite x Naruto collaborations have also been added.

Epic has released several changes to the map as well, bringing Chapter 1 places back with a twist.

Harvesting rates for some Fortnite materials have been reduced

Players who enjoy playing classic modes like Building know that it's important to get materials early in the game. Wood is the weakest material in the game but is the easiest to obtain as it comes from many different sources. Metal, on the other hand, is the strongest material but it's quite rare to find.

Many players have their favorite landing spots and harvesting routes they follow in every game. Unfortunately, some of them will have to change their strategy as the latest update nerfed some Fortnite materials.

YouTuber GKI, who is well known for finding glitches in the game, recently posted a video of the nerfed Fortnite materials. It turns out that Epic Games has nerfed wood pallets as they now yield less material than before.

The content creator recorded himself harvesting a large wooden pallet, which gave him only 10 wood from it. The small pallet, on the other hand, gave him 12 pieces.

Wooden pallets used to be one of the most effective ways to harvest Fortnite materials. A single pallet would sometimes even give more than 50 wood, but that is no longer the case.

Even though the YouTuber only showed one object with the nerfed materials, Epic Games may have made similar changes to some other objects as well.

The nerf should be reverted soon

The fact that Epic Games decided to nerf wooden pallets is very disappointing. They had been a great source of wood for more than four years, but the latest update broke them completely.

What made wooden pallets so amazing was their hit points. Players only needed to hit them a couple of times with a pickaxe, yet they would provide a lot of wood. Breaking a couple of large pallets would be enough for almost the entire game.

The latest gameplay nerf may not have been intentional, and players are hoping this is the case. It is possible that this is just a bug that was caused by releasing many other things with the update.

The developers are probably aware of GKI's YouTube channel since he posts a lot of glitches, which is a great thing in this case. The community is hoping that this change will be reverted soon as pallets are supposed to be great for gaining wood.

