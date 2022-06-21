Fortnite players will get free backbling and pickaxe by completing a challenge

The latest Fortnite update has added a lot of new stuff to the game. Super styles for Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass skins have finally been revealed. Leakers have informed that players can acquire a new backbling and pickaxe in the future by completing associated events.

Epic Games has also added new Naruto collaboration skins, which will be released on June 24. There have also been map and gameplay changes dropped with the update.

Lastly, Epic has added some free cosmetic items. These items are not currently available in the game, but players will be able to earn them very soon. In total, there will be three free cosmetic items Fortnite players will be able to acquire.

Fortnite players are going to see a ton of new content in this chapter

As soon as the latest Fortnite update was released, leakers found some interesting files in the game data that reveal future content. Epic Games has added many new cosmetics that are not yet available but will be released soon.

Fortnite leakers have found three free cosmetic items that players will be able to earn by simply completing challenges. This is great for those who don't buy cosmetics as they will get something for free. Also, these items will most likely only be released once, so anyone who earns them will have rare items.

ShiinaBR, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, has shared an image of the free back bling that will be obtainable by completing quests. Players who complete the "Narrative" questline will earn this item.

The new questline will be similar to the "Resistance" questline from Chapter 3 Season 2. It will feature some popular Fortnite characters, including characters from the Battle Pass, and will also have dialogue and voicelines.

(via This is a free back bling that you will be able to get by completing this season's "Narrative" quests!(via @Guille_GAG This is a free back bling that you will be able to get by completing this season's "Narrative" quests!(via @Guille_GAG) https://t.co/HGsXVuByqk

Even though the current season doesn't follow the storyline directly after "The Collision" live event, it could still be interesting. After all, many players are deeply invested in speculating about the purpose of the Reality Tree and the direction of the upcoming questline.

The summer event is bringing free cosmetic items to Fortnite as well

The upcoming Fortnite summer event will also bring free decorative items for players to acquire. Epic Games has added many new files regarding the "No Sweat Summer" event to the game data.

Unfortunately, players might be slightly disappointed because the event challenges will only be released in the Creative mode. Considering that the event is not out yet, Epic Games may also change this decision and bring some challenges to the battle royale mode.

Players can earn two free cosmetic items during the next Creative promo, which will be included in the summer event.

Shiina @ShiinaBR There are some new cosmetics that are part of the "Nevermore" (Raven) set!



They'll be free as part of the next Creative Promo (Summer event) There are some new cosmetics that are part of the "Nevermore" (Raven) set!They'll be free as part of the next Creative Promo (Summer event) https://t.co/8NyHdGbuks

As you can see in the tweet above, players will be able to earn a pickaxe and backbling for free. These are recolors of existing items, but they just perfectly fit the current theme of the season.

