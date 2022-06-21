Fortnite is getting a Firework Gun, and this is what it looks like

Epic Games has brought many new items to Fortnite Battle Royale in the past few months. Chapter 3 Season 3 has also brought new items that have completely changed the game.

However, the Epic Games isn't going to stop and will release more content throughout the season. Leakers have found several new items that will be added in Fortnite Season 3, including a Firework Gun.

Players can already see what the new weapon will look like in the game. Unsurprisingly, the gun will shoot fireworks, as seen in the trailer for the latest season.

Aside from the in-game look, Fortnite leakers have also revealed some other information about the upcoming weapon.

Fortnite's Firework Gun was shown in Season 3 trailer

The Firework Gun is one item that has been leaked since the very start of Season 3. Even though this season has brought lots of new features and items, Epic has prepared some new items that will be coming out throughout the season.

HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, recently shared a video of a Firework Gun in action.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's our first look at the upcoming "Firework Gun" that is coming this season. It'll be found in Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by an NPC. And I'm assuming it'll be like a grenade launcher. (thanks to @ShotMarco3 for pointing this out) Here's our first look at the upcoming "Firework Gun" that is coming this season. It'll be found in Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by an NPC. And I'm assuming it'll be like a grenade launcher. (thanks to @ShotMarco3 for pointing this out) https://t.co/NbXhWfUrBp

As seen in the above video, the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale item was shown in the trailer for the new season. Unfortunately, there is no gameplay video yet, most likely because Epic hasn't added a 3D model of the Firework Gun to the game data.

HYPEX claims the Firework Gun will be found in chests, floor loot, and supply drops. It will also be sold by an NPC.

The leaker also believes that it will be similar to the Grenade Launcher in terms of how it works. It could also be identical to the Flare Gun, one of the game's most useful utilities.

The Flare Gun was first released in Chapter 2 Season 3, and was one of the best items in the game before it was vaulted.

Other Fortnite items that will be added in the season

Besides the Firework Gun, Epic will add at least three other new items to Season 3. Their release dates are currently unknown, but fans can expect most of them to come out in July and August.

The Charge SMG is a new Fortnite weapon that will be released shortly. Users will be able to find it in chests and floor loot, but it will also be contained in Reality Sapling.

Sawblade is another leaked item, and it was also shown in the Season 3 trailer. Some leakers believe this will not be a different weapon but ammo for the Charge SMG. There are theories that the Charge SMG will use sawblades to damage gamers and destroy buildings.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- Firework Gun - Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by some NPC

- Sawblade (Seen in the trailer) - Chests, Floot Loot & Supply Drops

- Overload Shotgun - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot

UPCOMING WEAPONS THIS SEASON- Firework Gun - Chests, Floor Loot, Supply Drops & Sold by some NPC- Sawblade (Seen in the trailer) - Chests, Floot Loot & Supply Drops- Overload Shotgun - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot- Charge SMG - Reality Fruits, Chests & Floor Loot

Lastly, the Overload Shotgun has been leaked as one of the upcoming Fortnite weapons. It will also be found in Reality Sapling, along with other loot sources, but no additional information has been revealed about it.

In Season 3 of Chapter 2, Epic released the extremely lethal Charge Shotgun. The upcoming shotgun could be similar, although gamers will have to wait and see if that's the case.

