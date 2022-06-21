Fortnite player composes comical description of Tier 100 skins

Fortnite players can purchase more than a thousand different skins in 2022. While most of these skins are released to the Item Shop, some are unique and can only be obtained through the Battle Pass.

Back in Chapter 1, players can purchase nine different Battle Passes, starting with Season 2. This is a fantastic progression system that rewards players with a lot of cosmetic items for leveling up.

Recently, a Reddit user described Fortnite Chapter 1 Battle Pass skins comically. His comments focused on the Tier 100 skins and how most players see them.

The post got a few thousand upvotes and several hundred comments, making it one of the most popular posts on the subreddit recently.

Some Fortnite's Chapter 1 Tier 100 skins were incredible

Black Knight

The Black Knight was the original Tier 100 skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Black Knight was the first-ever Tier 100 skin in the Battle Pass as it was released in Chapter 1 Season 2.

It's one of the best-looking skins of all time and is extremely rare. Back then, not many players played Fortnite Battle Royale, which is why this skin will end up being one of the rarest skins ever.

"Two letters: OG" was the description Reddit user ADNAP727 gave to this skin, which sounds correct.

The Reaper

The Reaper skin was based on John Wick (Image via Epic Games)

The Reaper was a Season 3 Tier 100 skin based on John Wick. While not as rare as the Black Knight, not many players have managed to unlock this skin.

At one point, it was considered the sweatiest skin in Fortnite as it was used mainly by tryhards.

"Was once the most feared skin in the game," is a description by the Reddit user. Sounds accurate!

Omega

Omega was the first Tier 100 skin with selectable styles (Image via Epic Games)

Omega was the first Tier 100 skin that had selectable styles. Released in Season 4, players had to reach Tier 100 and Level 80 to unlock all of its styles.

The last stage, which required Level 80, allowed players to change the lights on Omega. Unfortunately, reaching this level was extremely difficult, requiring players to grind the game every day.

"The lights still haunt me to this day," is the description. Many players were so close to getting to the final stage of the skin, but they just missed it.

Ragnarok

Ragnarok used to be the coolest skin in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games required players to perform additional challenges to unlock extra styles for Ragnarok. Back in Season 5, he was the coolest-looking skin, and everyone looked forward to unlocking him.

However, his popularity dropped shortly after the season ended. This is mostly because Epic released some other more amazing skins, so Ragnarok wasn't that interesting anymore.

"Everyone expected him to do something in the storyline," is Ragnarok's description. Back then, players were very hyped about the storyline and believed he'd play a huge role. Unfortunately, Ragnarok is completely unknown in Fortnite lore.

Dire

Dire was a werewolf Tier 100 skin (Image via Epic Games)

Dire was Epic Games' first attempt at a werewolf skin. The entire Season 6 Battle Pass had a rather dark theme, so this Tier 100 skin was perfect for it.

Like the two skins before him, Dire had multiple styles. Unfortunately, the skin was rather underwhelming and has never gotten the popularity a Tier 100 skin should have.

"Technically, Jonesy is Tier 100," is the description by the Reddit user. At the first level, this skin was Jonesy, but it turned into a werewolf as players leveled up.

The Ice King

The Ice King was one of the coolest-looking Tier 100 skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Season 7 brought snow to Fortnite, and The Ice King also arrived with it. Polar Peak was his domain, and he was even included in a small live event near the end of the season.

He was one of the first bulkier Tier 100 skins in Fortnite, and while he was initially popular, not many players used him just a few months later.

"Puts a layer of snow on the map, leaves never to be seen again," is his description. This describes him perfectly as that's all that The Ice King did in the game.

Luxe

Luxe was probably the most disappointing Tier 100 skin (Image via Epic Games)

Luxe was the final skin of the Season 8 Battle Pass, and she was flat-out disappointing. Even her additional styles were simple recolors, and players did not like them.

Epic, however, somehow gets a pass for this skin as many players earned this Battle Pass for free. Still, Luxe will go down as one of the worst final skins ever.

"Worst one," is her description. Again, very accurate!

Vendetta

Vendetta is another disappointing skin, despite its excellent design (Image via Epic Games)

Vendetta was the Tier 100 skin of the Season 9 Battle Pass. This futuristic-themed season had fast-paced gameplay, a great live event, and some great skins.

Unfortunately, the final skin of the Battle Pass wasn't incredible. Despite having a decent design and many different styles, Vendetta was never really liked much by Fortnite players.

"Legitimately forgot this was a skin," is the description, and it sums up how most players feel about it.

Ultima Knight

Ultima Knight was amazing (Image via Epic Games)

Ultima Knight was the final skin of the last Battle Pass in Chapter 1. The Battle Pass included "remixed" skins from previous Battle Passes, which was a cool idea for the chapter-ending season.

The Tier 100 skin looked incredible, and everyone wanted it. It also came in different styles, and players liked all of them. Unfortunately, it is quite bulky, so players don't use it very often.

"Black Knight, but again," is the description from the Reddit post. Since this was a "remixed" Black Knight, the description makes sense. Even though the original knight is much rarer, Ultima Knight's design is simply perfect, despite its size.

