Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Infinite XP glitch is helping players level up in minutes, here's how

Fortnite Battle Royale players have complained about XP in Chapter 3 Season 3. Many Loopers claim that leveling is a boring and tiresome process that takes the fun out of the game.

This is why many players have decided to use different XP glitches to level up faster without much effort. Epic Games doesn't consider these glitches serious, which is why many players use them.

The latest Fortnite glitch allows players to level up much easier than usual. The best part? Players don't have to do anything to gain XP. They can just sit back away from their screen and gain levels. Sounds great, right?

The latest glitch for XP is simple, but Epic Games will probably look into it and try to fix it with the next update. This is why it's important to use it before it's fixed.

Level up your Battle Pass rapidly with this Fortnite glitch

Popular YouTuber GKI has once again shared a valuable Fortnite glitch with the community. He is well known for finding interesting and useful glitches every day, and his methods have helped many players level up quickly.

Once again, the new glitch is done in Creative mode. Players have to join a map, perform a couple of actions, and watch their XP skyrocket!

The map code for the latest Fortnite glitch is 0972-4264-2335. After joining, you need to go to the corner that has a matchmaking banner. Here, you need to build three walls on top of each other. You can use ramps and floors, it's just important that the three walls are stacked on each other.

After this, you will have to build six floor pieces and stand on the last one. This is where you need to do any emote from your locker.

Once this is done, you will go back to the starting area and get to the green XP corner. Afterward, you need to interact with the green button there, and you will be teleported to the other room.

In this room, you will perform the final steps of the new Fortnite glitch. First, you will interact with the AFK XP button in the Tomato room, then look up and press the invisible button. That's it!

How much XP can be earned with this method?

The XP earned with this glitch does seem to be infinite, as players report getting over half a million XP. Unfortunately, it is sometimes very slow for some players.

At the moment, no one really knows how to increase the XP rate from Fortnite Creative glitches. Some players get 10,000 XP per minute, while some get only 1,000 XP or less.

If you want a quick method to reach level 100 as quickly as possible, these glitches are probably not the best option. However, they are great for players who don't play often and want to level up their Battle Pass while away.

Lastly, please keep in mind that Epic Games can ban your account for using XP glitches. This does not happen frequently, and the game developer hasn't been after the players who level up this way. However, it's important to note that the game is not meant to be played this way and that using glitches is against the terms and conditions.

