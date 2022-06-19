Fortnite YouTuber discovers infinite XP glitch in Chapter 3 Season 3

There is a new Fortnite glitch for XP every single day. Most of these glitches are done in Creative mode, and players can level up easily thanks to them. Unfortunately, Epic Games usually release patches to fix them quickly.

Most of these glitches are shared on YouTube before they are gone and can give players at least 100,000 XP in an hour. The best part? Gaining XP with these methods is done on autopilot. After performing several quick actions, players can just sit back and gain XP passively. The new Fortnite glitch allows players to gain hundreds of thousands of XP while being away.

However, it is important to note that XP gains vary from one player to another, but even in the worst-case scenario, players can gain at least a level or two while being AFK.

Gaining XP is extremely easy in the Creative mode, thanks to this Fortnite glitch

YouTuber GKI is well known for posting glitches on his channel. The content creator finds new maps for infinity XP on a daily basis, and he also makes some of these maps himself.

The most recent Fortnite glitch he posted is about infinite XP that can be gained by playing a Creative map for only half a minute.

To get massive amounts of XP while being away, players need to join this map: 8851-1695-5746. Once they find themselves on the map, they will want to interact with the big green button that can be found between Vending Machines, and it will teleport them to another area.

In the new area, they will have to interact with the yellow AFK XP button and then go back to the green button that has the "Return to fight" label above it. Players will want to jump on this button, look up, and interact with the invisible button.

Once players perform these quick actions, they will start getting passive XP as long as you stay on the map.

According to the YouTuber, they will gain more XP in the Arena part of the map. To get to this part, players will have to interact with the "Return to fight" button.

Make the most of this Fortnite glitch by eliminating chickens

The latest Fortnite glitch is fantastic for getting quick and passive XP. However, players can even multiply it by playing the map.

The best way to gain even more XP is to eliminate chickens that can be found in the second area. While there are many different ways to eliminate them, the most effective way is buying five Mythic Miniguns from the Vending Machine.

Miniguns overheat after shooting for a couple of seconds, so players will simply want to switch to another Minigun in their inventory once this happens.

Each eliminated chicken will reward them with 5 Gold, and they can use it to buy more XP. To do this, players must interact with one of the three buttons in the second room that sells XP for Gold. The middle button offers the most XP per Gold, but players should try all of them out and see which one works the best for them.

Besides using the Minigun, players can also try out The Spire Assassin's Primal Shotgun. This weapon is even more effective as it constantly reloads, but players will have to constantly move to get closer to the chickens.

With the Minigun, players can simply sit in the corner and shoot them as they respawn.

