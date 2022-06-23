How to get the free Starmapping wrap in Fortnite

Fortnite players will get a lot of free cosmetic items in Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games has added a lot of new cosmetics with the v21.10 update, and many of them have been given out for free.

Apart from the free Fortnite items that can be earned by completing challenges, players can expect more free cosmetics during the upcoming Summer event.

Epic Games recently announced that a free wrap will be given to players who compete in the cup. This wrap has been in the game files for more than a year now, and it is finally coming to the game.

This article will explain how players can get the free Starmapping wrap in Fortnite.

The Starmapping wrap will be given to competitive players only

Epic Games added the Starmapping wrap to the game files back in Chapter 2 Season 5. Data miners spotted this wrap and believed it would be released to the Item Shop. However, that was not the case.

Instead, the Starmapping wrap will be given to players who compete in the June Fortnite PlayStation Cup. Unfortunately, the wrap will be limited to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which means that PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players cannot earn it.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Players who earn at least 8 points in this month's PlayStation Cup, will get the "Starmapping" wrap for FREE!!

The good news is that players won't have to achieve great results to earn the Starmapping wrap. All they have to do is earn at least eight points in Round 1 of the cup, which should be very easy.

The first round will consist of up to 10 games. Players will have three hours to earn as many points as possible, but earning only eight of them is enough to win the wrap.

Similar to previous tournaments, players will get one point for each elimination, while survival will be rewarded with the most points. Players who make it to the Top 20 will earn nine points and the cosmetic item.

Players will have three hours to earn the Starmapping wrap, and even if they cannot survive for long, making it to the Top 75 in eight different games or to the Top 50 in four games will be enough.

The new Fortnite cup starts soon and players can win money with it

Besides the Starmapping wrap, Fortnite players will compete for a share of $116,750 during the upcoming PlayStation tournament.

The cup starts on June 24, and this is when the first round will begin. If your only goal is to earn the free Fortnite cosmetic item, make sure you join the tournament on this day.



Solos - June 24th



A Fortnite PlayStation Cup for PS4 and PS5 players is set for June 28 through 30. Compete for a chance to win a share of $116,750 and the Starmapping wrap!



iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey

Solos - June 24th

A Fortnite PlayStation Cup for PS4 and PS5 players is set for June 28 through 30. Compete for a chance to win a share of $116,750 and the Starmapping wrap!

Also, players can check the 'Compete' tab in the game to see when the tournament starts in their region. There is no universal time for this tournament, so players will have to figure it out from this tab.

Top 1000 Solo players from Round 1 will advance to Round 2 on June 25. Finally, the Top 100 players will advance to Round 3, where they will have only six games. In the end, the best players from every region will get a share of the total prize pool.

Players can read Epic Games' official announcement for more details.

