How to turn off Fortnite crossplay on PlayStation and Xbox

Fortnite crossplay has been in the game since the early seasons of Chapter 1. Epic Games has added this feature to decrease matchmaking times and to also help players team up with their friends more easily.

Back then, this was revolutionary. Fortnite Battle Royale narrowed the gap between consoles, and one did not need to have the same console as their friend to play with them.

Unfortunately, Fortnite crossplay has become a huge problem over the last three years. Even though players complained about it even in Chapter 1, there have been many more complaints since Chapter 2 came out.

This is the chapter that brought skill-based matchmaking, and it is a big reason why players started disliking the crossplay feature.

Console players can turn off Fortnite crossplay easily in their settings

Fortunately for console players, Fortnite crossplay can be easily turned on and off in the settings. Both Sony and Microsoft allow users of their consoles to turn off this feature, and this guide will reveal how to do it.

If you are tired of encountering PC players in your lobbies, you can completely avoid it with just a few simple steps.

Turn off Fortnite crossplay on PlayStation

PlayStation players need to visit in-game settings to disable crossplay in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

If you own a PlayStation, follow the steps below to turn off Fortnite Battle Royale's crossplay capabilities:

Open Fortnite Battle Royale's Main Menu Click on Settings Go to Account and Privacy tab Scroll down to the Gameplay Privacy section Set Allow Cross Platform Play to Off

To turn it back on, all you have to do is toggle the settings from Step 5 to "On."

Turn off Fortnite crossplay on Xbox

Xbox players can easily turn off Fortnite's crossplay feature (Image via Microsoft)

Turning off Fortnite crossplay on Xbox is slightly different as it does not involve changing in-game settings. Instead, players have to change their Xbox settings to block cross-platform play.

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide Select Profile & system > Settings > Account Find "You can play with people outside of the Xbox network" setting and set it to Block

Please keep in mind, the last step will completely disable cross-platform play on Xbox. If players play other games with friends on other platforms, they will have to turn it back on.

Playing without crossplay in Fortnite

Turning Fortnite crossplay off will result in players getting bots in their lobbies. (Image via Epic Games)

If PlayStation and Xbox players turn off the crossplay in Fortnite Battle Royale, they will experience longer matchmaking times. This is simply due to the fact that they are limited only to other players on the same platform and in the same region.

Skill-based matchmaking is a big factor in finding opponents, which means that the process will take even more timem since opponents need to be on approximately the same skill level.

Many Fortnite Battle Royale players who turned the crossplay off have reported that their lobbies have a lot of bots. Console players who turn off this feature will get around 20-25 other console players in their lobbies.

