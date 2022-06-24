Over 50% of new Fortnite skins are now collaborations: Report

Epic Games releases new Fortnite skins weekly. Most of these skins come out in the Item Shop, but some can be purchased through bundles, special promotions, or the Battle Pass.

One thing that makes Fortnite Battle Royale unique is its variety of skins. Thanks to collaborations, players can have different characters on their team, including Darth Vader, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Naruto, and John Wick.

Unfortunately, the developer may have taken collaborations too far. While it's impressive that they can partner easily with just about any brand or person, Fortnite users would like to get more original skins.

A recent report revealed that over 50 percent of new Fortnite skins have come from collaborations. This number sounds unreal, yet it's true.

Majority of Chapter 3 Fortnite skins have come from collaborations

Back in Chapter 1, Epic had just a few collaborations. It was terrific, as Fortnite gamers were able to use Marvel characters in the game, as well as other characters from popular shows like Stranger Things.

However, since Chapter 2 was released, the publisher has started releasing more Fortnite collaboration skins. The game is now in Chapter 3, and more than half the skins released have come from associations.

The early seasons of Chapter 2 had just a few collaborations. However, the number has increased to almost 50 percent by the last season of this chapter.

Fortnite skins / Season Total Item Shop skins Collaboration skins Percentage of collaboration skins Chapter 2, Season 1 301 25 8.31% Chapter 2, Season 2 222 21 9.46% Chapter 2, Season 3 164 8 4.88% Chapter 2, Season 4 253 72 28.46% Chapter 2, Season 5 209 63 30.14% Chapter 2, Season 6 212 36 16.98% Chapter 2, Season 7 189 56 29.63% Chapter 2, Season 8 198 87 43.94% Chapter 3, Season 1 183 96 52.46% Chapter 3, Season 2 117 58 49.57%

The table above shows that the early seasons weren't too bad. However, Epic collaborated with Marvel in Chapter 2 Season 4, bringing an entire Battle Pass with its characters.

This was the point of no return as the developer started more Fortnite skins from collaborations. By the end of the chapter, this number was almost 50 percent, which is too much.

Chapter 3 has brought many collaborations as well. More than half the Fortnite skins released this season came from associations. Season 2 was slightly better, but it still had too many collaborations.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is live, and Epic is on pace to release lots of Fortnite collaboration skins once again. After all, there are two such outfits in the Battle Pass — Darth Vader and Indiana Jones — and a new Naruto collaboration is also coming on June 24.

Will Epic Games slow down with crossovers?

Even though many Fortnite skins have come out of collaborations, the truth is that they don't hurt anyone. Loopers are free to choose what they want to buy, and if they don't like these skins, they can ignore them.

While the current Battle Pass has two collaboration skins, every other offering is original and looks fantastic. Fortnite users have already fallen in love with some new skins, including Evie and Adira.

Fortnite cosmetic items do not affect gameplay in any way, which is why Epic will most likely keep releasing them. As long as the title stays popular and keeps getting millions of players daily, there is no doubt that its creator will use it to promote other brands.

Epic's metaverse idea sounded like a pipe dream three years ago, but it looks great in 2022 and keeps expanding.

