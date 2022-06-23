Debunking the Breaking Bad x Fortnite audio tape: True or hoax?

Fortnite Battle Royale has had many collaborations with popular brands and characters in the past. Thanks to them, the game has become very unique.

Fortnite players can now have Darth Vader, Batman, LeBron James, and Ariana Grande in the same squad, which is amazing. There is no other game that makes this possible.

Even though some players do not like collaborations, they have to admit they are fantastic. After all, collaboration skins do not hurt the popularity of the game.

Rumors surface about Fortnite x Breaking Bad

An interesting video has recently gotten very popular over social media. This video shows a tape of popular Breaking Bad character, Walter White, in Fortnite.

The video was first posted by Twitter user HeiSlappy on June 21, and has gotten thousands of views, comments, and likes since then. Since its original post, the video has been shared across other social media platforms.

In the video, the player is seen interacting with a blue beacon, which plays an audio tape. This was similar to the “Resistance” quests from Chapter 3 Season 2. The audio tape was recorded by "The Cook."

“My name is Walter Hartwell White. If you’re watching this tape, I’m probably dead.”

SlappyHei 🍃 @HeiSlappy Fortnite really CAN collab with everything, huh? Fortnite really CAN collab with everything, huh? https://t.co/51QMx3HvK3

This is a reference to the pilot episode of Breaking Bad, in which Walter White records a confession on a tape.

The audio tape was found at Drill Hill, a new landmark that was released in Chapter 3 Season 3. However, if players visit this location, they cannot find the tape.

While this looks like a quest that has voicelines, that is also not the case as there is no questline related to Breaking Bad currently in the game. Despitr the video looking realistic, many players wondered whether it was true or not.

Is the collaboration video real or fake?

The video of the new potential Fortnite Battle Royale collaboration looks realistic and its creator did a fantastic job of making players believe it is real.

Unfortunately, the video is fake and there is no such audio tape in the game. The creator of the video is simply a skilled video editor who did a great job making the community believe that a new collaboration is coming to the game.

After all, if the tape was real, many other players would have found it.

While many Fortnite Battle Royale players would love to see Walter White and other Breaking Bad characters in the game, this may not happen. The entire show is based on crystal meth, so adding these characters could be controversial.

InfoPico Fortnite ⛏ @InfoFortniteES Un Breaking Bad al estilo de las pantallas de carga de Fortnite.



Por u/Lenny_96 Un Breaking Bad al estilo de las pantallas de carga de Fortnite.Por u/Lenny_96 https://t.co/7ZZobOUIsc

However, Epic Games has added a few other characters that were controversial, yet there was no backlash from the community. This collaboration could happen in the future, especially if show producers decide to make another spin-off series. Fortnite would be perfect for its promotion as the series would get millions of new potential viewers.

Some Fortnite players have also created fan-made Breaking Bad concepts in the past, so it would be great if they come to the game at some point.

Having a Walter White skin in Fortnite would be a dream come true for many Epic could also add his sidekick, Jesse Pinkman, as well as Saul Goodman.

