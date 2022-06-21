Fortnite player recreates a fully functional Mecha and turns it into an OP vehicle

The Fortnite Mecha has been a huge part of the storyline ever since the release of Season 9. The robot has played a big role in many events in the game and has become truly iconic. The robot was also used in the latest live event as The Paradigm, and loopers controlled it in an attempt to neutralize the Imagined Order.

Since the event ended, there has been no news regarding the Fortnite Mecha. All players know is that the robot is in really bad shape, so it's probably being repaired once again. Fortunately, one player has rebuilt the Fortnite Mecha in Chapter 3 Season 3. It's fully functional and looks amazing!

Fortnite Mecha is back in the new season thanks to a mod

YouTuber 12th Hour is well known for creating his own custom mods for Fortnite Battle Royale. The content creator has published many interesting videos thanks to his creativity, and in one of his latest videos, he rebuilt a Fortnite Mecha from "The Collision" live event.

In the video, the YouTuber uses Evie and glides toward the robot that can be found between Rave Cave and Reality Falls. As soon as he approaches the robot, he gets a prompt to enter it, followed by a short loading screen.

Afterwards, 12th Hour uses the Mecha to move around the island. The content creator also used a built-in machine gun to fire shots over the island.

This is a great replica of the robot used in the latest event, and the video simply looks amazing. Unfortunately, this is not a downloadable mod for Fortnite Battle Royale. Instead, 12th Hour used some clever tricks to bring the Fortnite Mecha back to the game, which he explained in his YouTube video.

As you can see in the video above, the entire process took a lot of time. However, there is no doubt that the final video looks impressive! It looked so good that many players believed that the robot had returned to the game.

The content creator used footage from the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, which he then edited by combining it with clips from Season 3. The final product was essentially the Mecha interface added to the Season 3 gameplay clip, which looked realistic and great.

This video definitely makes us wonder what it would be like to have a robot as a vehicle in the game. However, even the smaller version of it, which was released in Season X, was considered overpowered at the time.

The past and the future of Fortnite Mecha

The first time players saw the robot was at Pressure Plant back in Season 9. This is where Singularity, who was an important character in Chapter 1, was building the robot.

It was finally completed shortly before the Polar Peak monster attacked the island. The robot stopped the monster, beating him in a fight before flying off to space.

This all happened during the "The Showdown" event in Season 9, which was one of the most intense and action-packed events of all time.

Since the "The Collision" event has concluded, no one really knows where the Fortnite Mecha currently is. Chances are that he has been sent to The Ice Moon for another repair. This is where the robot was rebuilt before the latest event, so it's likely that it's been sent back there once again.

Considering how important the robot is to the storyline, we can expect it to return to the game in the future. It has become one of the most iconic characters and has saved the world numerous times. The Paradigm is most likely working on bringing it back to life once again, so that it can protect the universe.

