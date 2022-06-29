Top 5 Fortnite YouTubers as of June 2022, ranked

Fortnite YouTubers have been a big reason why the video game has become so popular. In the early days of Fortnite Battle Royale, content creators posted a lot of interesting videos on the platform, helping the game grow and get millions of players.

Besides Twitch, the most popular streaming platform, YouTube Gaming has been a major contributor to the success of Fortnite.

In this article, we will rank the five best Fortnite YouTubers at the moment. Considering that Chapter 3 brought many old-school players back, they will be featured on this list.

5 Fortnite YouTubers who are pulling in massive numbers with their content

5) Tfue

Tfue is one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale players of all time. He is extremely skilled and is one of the few popular content creators who managed to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup back in 2019.

As amazing as Tfue is, he is no longer super popular on the platform. Although he is still one of the best Fortnite YouTubers, he no longer gets millions of views on his channel, which was the case when he was at the top of his game.

The popular content creator returned to the game during Chapter 3 and he's been having a lot of fun in the Zero Build mode. He mostly uploads high-kill games in this mode, although he's posted some competitive videos lately as well.

Although Tfue has received a lot of criticism for his high-kill games, as many players have noticed he was playing against bots, his videos are still very fun and he is still very skilled.

As of June 2022, he has 11.8 subscribers on his YouTube channel, and his most popular video from the last 30 days has gotten 220,000 views. While his views are low, it will be interesting to see if he can bounce back and start getting millions of viewership numbers once again.

He is a fantastic player and if he decides to focus more on his YouTube channel, there is no doubt it will start pulling more views and possibly depositing him at the top once again.

4) Ali-A

Ali-A has been one of the most popular Fortnite YouTubers for over four years. He's been creating content since the early days of the video game and still pulls millions of views to his channel.

The content creator got his own Icon Series skin in Chapter 3 Season 2, which was well deserved. Despite being criticized for his clickbait-y content, many players enjoy watching Ali-A play.

Considering that he's been one of the top Fortnite YouTubers for such a long time, we can expect him to keep getting many views for a long time. He knows how to adapt to every season and create entertaining content, and that is exactly why he still has millions of followers.

At the moment, the Fortnite Battle Royale content creator has 17.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. His livestream of The Collision live event got more than 1.6 million views, which is amazing. Ali-A has also posted some YouTube Shorts that have gotten many views.

3) SypherPK

SypherPK is another old-school Fortnite Battle Royale player. He is extremely skilled and also loves teaching others how to improve their Fortnite skills.

Like the two previous YouTubers on this list, SypherPK posts exclusive Fortnite content on his main channel.

Considering that he's been playing the game for a long time, many fans have been asking Epic Games to release his Icon Series outfit. There is no doubt that SypherPK deserves it, and hopefully the developers will make it happen soon.

Right now, SypherPK has 5.94 million subscribers on his channel. His most popular video has received more than 1.8 million views, which shows that, even four years later, he is still one of the most popular Fortnite YouTubers.

His content is diverse as he posts battle royale videos and news, but also some fun videos from the Creative mode. The content creator also posts reaction videos and keeps his subscribers updated with the latest leaks.

2) Nick Eh 30

Nick Eh 30 is one of the most popular Fortnite YouTubers and also one of the most entertaining players to watch. He is very wholesome and his content is a lot of fun.

Even though the content creator has moved to Twitch, he still uploads YouTube videos every few days. Back in Chapter 1, Nich Eh 30 was one of the most-viewed Fortnite YouTubers and some of his videos got over 10 million views.

Things are different in Chapter 3 as he is mostly focused on Twitch, but he still posts amazing videos and steadily grows his channel thanks to them.

Nich Eh 30's most popular video from June 2022 was a reaction to The Collision live event. Like many other Fortnite Battle Royale players, Nick was impressed with the event and posted his reaction on the YouTube channel.

At the moment, the popular Fortnite content creator has 6.46 million subscribers and his most-viewed video has crossed 2.2 million views so far!

1) Lachlan

Lachlan is one of the top Fortnite YouTubers in 2022. Like the previous content creators on this list, he's played the game since its early days and has gained millions of followers throughout this journey.

One of his most recent videos shows off the Victory Royale he got in every single season of Fortnite Battle Royale. Throughout his video, players can see how drastically the video game has changed throughout the years. There have also been many different weapons the content creator has used, including some overpowered weapons that have been vaulted.

Lachlan has received around 1.3 million views on this popular video. A few other of his videos have crossed the one-million mark and he is still one of the top Fortnite YouTubers.

Considering that he is very entertaining and that he knows how to make amazing videos, fans can expect Lachlan to stay popular for many years to come. Like Ali-A, this content creator got his own Icon Series outfit in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Lachlan currently has 14.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has been steadily growing in the past few years.

