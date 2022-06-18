Tfue sets incredible Fortnite Season 3 elimination record with his teammate

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been out for less than two weeks, yet some players have found ways to use the new mechanics to score a lot of eliminations. Once again, players are racing for elimination records, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Turner "Tfue" and Zemie, his Duos teammate, have had some incredible high-elimination games in the last few days. The two have simply dominated Fortnite Season 3 in a way that was far from expected, and their latest record is quite impressive.

The duo managed to score 68 eliminations in their best game, setting a new record for the season. Considering that this is more than two-thirds of the lobby, it will be extremely difficult to break this record for any player who dares to attempt it.

New Fortnite Season 3 record set with 68 eliminations

Tfue has returned to the game, and he is still massively overpowered, even in Fortnite Season 3. At one point, he was arguably the best player in the world, and he is still showing why that was the case.

Contrary to popular belief, professional players and streamers do enjoy Fortnite's Zero Build modes. Tfue has been in love with these modes, and this is also where he set the new elimination record.

At the end of the Fortnite Season 3 game, Tfue had 38 eliminations while Zemie had 30. It's important to note that they played Duo-Squads to set the new record. This means that they joined the Squads lobby with only two players. This is tough for most players since most fights are against three to four players.

However, the conflicts these games offer are also amazing for recording high-elimination games as most squads stick together. So finding one player potentially means getting up to four eliminations in a short period of time.

Many players have used this strategy for years now, and it's still viable in Fortnite Season 3.

How did they set the new Fortnite season 3 record?

Tfue and Zemie landed in different places in an attempt to cover as much ground as possible in the early stages of the game. This plan worked perfectly for them, as the duo had 27 eliminations by the time the first round had closed.

When the second round closed, the duo had 43 eliminations with 16 enemies left in the game. At this point, they were mostly playing next to each other and eliminating squads together.

It's important to note that both Tfue and Zemie carried a lot of mobility items, including Grapple Gloves, which were recently released in Fortnite Season 3. Having mobility items is essential in high-elimination games as it helps players chase their enemies down much faster.

The final fights of the match took place at The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads, Zemie's landing spot.

The two players had a lot of bots in their record-setting match, which wasn't really great. However, having been able to set it is still a mind-blowing achievement, and it is very unlikely that someone will break it anytime soon.

