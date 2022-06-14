All Grapple Gloves locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Grapple Gloves are a new type of item that was recently added to Fortnite battle royale. Epic Games released a small content update on Tuesday, June 14, adding this item as well as some minor map changes.

The new item is very similar to Spider-Man's Web-Shooters from Chapter 3 Season 1. However, the gloves contain fewer charges and aren't Mythic items. Grapple Gloves are fantastic for traversing the island and have been released in both core and competitive game modes.

As was the case with the Mythic item from the first season of the chapter, these new mobility items can be found in many places across the map.

Where to find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite Season 3

At the moment, there are ten different locations where Fortnite players can obtain new items, which can be seen in the image below.

These are the current locations of the new item:

On the road to the east of The Daily Bugle

The house in the middle of the water just east of Seven Outpost VII

Northeast of Condo Canyon, by the road

North of Synapse Station, by Desolate Delta

At Fungi Farm, southwest of Greasy Grove

North of Rocky Reels

North of The Devoured landmark

At Rave Cave

East of Seven Outpost II

East of Shifty Shafts

Grapple Gloves can be found inside purple toolboxes. Each of the locations listed above has up to three toolboxes, and every box has an 80 percent chance of spawning. In most cases, players will be able to find enough of these items to arm a trio.

Grapple Gloves have ten charges in competitive modes and 30 charges in core modes. This is why it's important to be conservative while using them, as the charges run out quickly when players chain different movements together.

While this item is fantastic for quickly moving around the map, enemies can shoot the web and snap it, which is an excellent strategy for countering it.

How do the Grapple Gloves stack up against web-shooters?

Back in Chapter 3 Season 1, many Fortnite players were unhappy about Spider-Man's Web-Shooters. This was mostly because the item had too many charges and players used it to run away from fights easily.

While the situation isn't exactly the same in Season 3, many players will still use the new mobility item to run away and escape to a safe zone.

While reducing the charges to ten for core modes as well may be a fair solution, it is unlikely that Epic Games will do this.

As of now, it is still too early to comment on whether or not the item is overpowered. It has been out for just a few hours, and players will have to try it out for at least a few more days to provide feedback.

