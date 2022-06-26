Epic Games to take a summer break; Fortnite unlikely to get major updates

Although Epic Games has prepared new updates for Season 3, there will be a period without many changes as the development team will take a summer break.

The developer has done a fantastic job with the release of Chapter 3 Season 3. This season has been one of the best so far, and there are big plans for it.

Season 3 is scheduled to end mid-September, which will make it one of the longest Fortnite Battle Royale seasons ever. Fortunately, the development team has prepared a lot of new content to release during this period.

Epic Games will be unavailable for two weeks this summer

According to ShiinaBR, one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leakers, Epic Games will take a summer break from July 25 to August 8. The leaker pointed out that these summer vacations usually take around two weeks for Epic, which means that the team will be unavailable during this period.

When it comes to Fortnite updates, there will not be any major ones that will require downtime. However, players may get smaller content updates during the summer break.

Epic Games has released some content updates during the summer break in the past, so it is very likely that this will happen again. When it comes to bigger changes, it is expected that they will be rolled out later.

It's also important to note that this will be a company-wide summer break. This means that everyone will be unavailable, from the marketing and development team, to player support.

Considering that we are still four weeks away from July 25, we can expect the developers to release at least two more major updates before then.

The last update, which was v21.10, brought massive changes to the game, which means that Fortnite could get a smaller content update next week.

Players don't have to worry about new content

Even though Epic Games will be unavailable for two weeks, players shouldn't worry about new content. Fortnite leakers have already found a lot of new additions the development team has been working on, including new weapons and map changes.

Considering that most of these files have already been released to the game data, the developer can finish fine-tuning and implement them easily.

The biggest problem that could happen is a game-breaking bug that takes a lot of time to fix. However, we are hoping that the development team will test the new items before releasing them to make sure they don't cause any issues with the gameplay.

In the meantime, players should enjoy the summer event and make sure to earn the free cosmetic items that were recently released!

