Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass: Battle stars needed to unlock everything

Fortnite thrives on in-game transactions. These micro-transactions are one of the most significant sources of revenue for Epic. Fortnite developers routinely release new skins that provide a great gaming experience and make Fortnite more immersive. Hence, players can equip their characters with different outfits and customize other cosmetic aspects of the characters.

Battle pass is one such thing that helps make the game immersive. Battle pass is a bundle of skins, outfits, and other cosmetic items, all coupled into a single package. The battle pass reciprocates the overall theme of an individual chapter in Fortnite. With each new chapter of Fortnite comes a new battle pass.

Pack A Puncher @PackAPuncherYT LIKE this tweet if you need the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass for FREE! I'll be hooking some people up :D LIKE this tweet if you need the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass for FREE! I'll be hooking some people up :D https://t.co/MCtrbNIDkg

With the introduction of Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3, a fresh battle pass has arrived for players to buy. The battle pass embodies the theme of the latest chapter, and has some very impressive collaborations like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Diving into Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3 Battle Pass

The pass works on a token system where players gather tokens by playing the game. Players can use these tokens to redeem items of choice from the catalog of the battle pass. In Fortnite, these tokens are called 'Battle Stars.'<< Players can acquire battle stars by leveling up.

The Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass is very 'Vibin' and comes with ten pages worth of items and other cosmetics that the players can claim. The battle pass is based on a tier system. As the player progresses in the game and rises through the ranks, the corresponding tier of the battle pass becomes available to be redeemed.

500 battle stars needed to unlock everything

This averages out to exactly 50 battle stars per page of the battle pass. It may seem simple, but the items aren't placed this proportionally to equate to 50 battle stars to claim a whole page's worth of items.

We will take a deeper look at the battle pass for Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3, and explore all the pages across the tiers.

Page 1 : To unlock all the items on this page, players will have to spend a total of 43 battle stars. This page includes Evie outfit, complete with other cosmetics and a legendary Snap outfit.

: To unlock all the items on this page, players will have to spend a total of 43 battle stars. This page includes Evie outfit, complete with other cosmetics and a legendary Snap outfit. Page 2 : Players will have to shell out 48 battle stars to unlock this whole page. This page contains a Syndicate Couture outfit for Evie along with an emote and other cosmetic items.

: Players will have to shell out 48 battle stars to unlock this whole page. This page contains a Syndicate Couture outfit for Evie along with an emote and other cosmetic items. Page 3 : A total of 54 battle stars are required to claim all of this page. The page contains a skin called Adira and two hundred worth of V-bucks. These are also some cosmetic items.

: A total of 54 battle stars are required to claim all of this page. The page contains a skin called Adira and two hundred worth of V-bucks. These are also some cosmetic items. Page 4 : To unlock this page player will need to spend 49 battle stars. This page has an Infiltrator outfit for Adira, two hundred V-bucks and a few cosmetic items.

: To unlock this page player will need to spend 49 battle stars. This page has an Infiltrator outfit for Adira, two hundred V-bucks and a few cosmetic items. Page 5 : Players will need 48 battle stars to unlock this page. It has a skin named Stormfarer and related cosmetic items and a hundred V-bucks.

: Players will need 48 battle stars to unlock this page. It has a skin named Stormfarer and related cosmetic items and a hundred V-bucks. Page 6 : Perhaps the most expensive page of all. To claim all the items this page contains, players will need to spend 55 battle stars. This page comes with an out called Malik, and two hundred V-bucks.

: Perhaps the most expensive page of all. To claim all the items this page contains, players will need to spend 55 battle stars. This page comes with an out called Malik, and two hundred V-bucks. Page 7 : This page contains two outfits, one for Malik called Exalted, and one for Stormfarer called Storm Brawler. It also contains two hundred v bucks. To unlock everything on this page players will have to spend 51 V-bucks.

: This page contains two outfits, one for Malik called Exalted, and one for Stormfarer called Storm Brawler. It also contains two hundred v bucks. To unlock everything on this page players will have to spend 51 V-bucks. Page 8 : This page contains an epic outfit called Sabina which comes equipped with all related cosmetics. To claim everything on this page 49 battle stars are required.

: This page contains an epic outfit called Sabina which comes equipped with all related cosmetics. To claim everything on this page 49 battle stars are required. Page 9 : This page has an outfit for Sabina, and another outfir for Evie. This page also contain two hundred V-bucks. Players will have to spend 49 battle stars to get every item on this page.

: This page has an outfit for Sabina, and another outfir for Evie. This page also contain two hundred V-bucks. Players will have to spend 49 battle stars to get every item on this page. Page 10: Player will have to reach level 90 and above to claim this page. This page contains a Darth Vader outfit complete with related cosmetics. The second most expensive page, it requires 54 battle stars to be claimed whole.

If the battle stars needed to open these different Fortnite battle pass pages are tallied together, it will equate to 500 battle stars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far