How to get the Vibrant Vibin emote for free in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

A brand new vibe has arrived on the island with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The party at Command Cavern is going wild, and every player is invited. Epic Games is also offering the Vibrant Vibin emote to players for free so that they can join the fun as soon as they land on the island.

Unfortunately, redeeming the free Vibrant Vibin emote is not that easy. It is neither available in the item shop nor the Epic Games store. Instead, players will have to redeem it from Twitch Drops by watching a stream for over 30 minutes. Fortunately for the community, players do not need Twitch Prime to acquire the free Vibrant Vibin emote.

Players from all around the world can unlock the free emote by watching a Fortnite stream for 30 minutes. Any streamer who has enabled Twitch Drops will be able to help players unlock the emote. Unfortunately, the emote is only available until June 8, at 8 PM ET.

Step-by-step guide to unlocking the free Vibrant Vibin emote in Fortnite

Players recently welcomed the all-new Chapter 3 Season 3, titled Vibin'. The new season has a lot of exciting items in store for players, from a stacked Battle Pass to amazing new weapons. The island is enjoying the peace after The Seven successfully defeated the Imagined Order.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Unlock the Vibrant Vibin’ Emote through Twitch drops in the Fortnite Directory now until June 8 at 8 PM ET. Can’t have a party without some smooth dance movesUnlock the Vibrant Vibin’ Emote through Twitch drops in the Fortnite Directory now until June 8 at 8 PM ET. Can’t have a party without some smooth dance moves 💃Unlock the Vibrant Vibin’ Emote through Twitch drops in the Fortnite Directory now until June 8 at 8 PM ET. https://t.co/z8gtsPbamI

For all those who are having a hard time getting the emote, here are a few steps to unlock Vibrant Vibin':

Connect your Epic Games account to Twitch. Head over to a famous streamer such as SypherPK or Ninja. Watch a Fortnite live stream on Twitch for over 30 minutes. Visit your Drops inventory to claim the free Vibrant Vibin emote.

Players will have to confirm if the creator they are watching has enabled Drops. A list of all the channels that will help players get the emote has been provided in the FN directory on Twitch.

Get a free Fortnite umbrella in Chapter 3 Season 3

The Vibrant Vibin emote isn't the only free cosmetic available in Chapter 3 Season 3. Just like every other season, players can get a free victory umbrella this time around as well. Inspired by the all-new Reality Tree, Epic Games is offering players the Battle Bloom for free. Players simply have to win a game in Chapter 3 Season 3 to unlock the victory umbrella.

The Battle Bloom umbrella seems to be one of the prettiest victory umbrellas to grace the game so far. Clearly, free-to-play players can enjoy the Chapter 3 Season 3 experience with two new amazing freebies.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Do you already have your Victory Umbrella? Do you already have your Victory Umbrella? 👑 Do you already have your Victory Umbrella? https://t.co/Ul4CAXBKBW

Players can obtain the victory umbrella from normal as well as competitive modes. Fortunately, the lobbies in Chapter 3 Season 3 are relatively easier, so getting the Battle Bloom victory umbrella in Fortnite will be an easy task.

