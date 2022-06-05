Fortnite: Where to plant or summon Reality Saplings using Reality Seeds

One of the most exciting landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is the Reality Tree. The mesmerizing tree is visible even from the Battle Bus and seems to be the most attractive POI in the new season. Fortunately, it is not only a pretty location but also serves an extremely important purpose.

Several Reality Pods spawn around the Reality Tree. Destroying these pods releases several Reality Seeds that players can use to plant or summon their own Reality Saplings. Not only do these saplings reward players, but they are also useful for completing a milestone quest.

Naturally, players should plant or summon a Reality Sapling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The sapling will stay in the same place in every game, and players can reap the benefits from it every time they land on the island. Therefore, players should be careful while summoning their own sapling.

A step-by-step guide for planting a Reality Sapling in Fortnite

After a hard-fought battle, The Seven finally defeated the Imagined Order and protected the Zero Point from falling into the wrong hands. However, there was serious damage to the island, most of which was fixed with the start of the new season. One of the most significant changes to the map includes the arrival of the Reality Tree.

The Zero Point has given birth to new life on the island, and every Looper is having fun celebrating it. Players can find the all-new Reality Tree in the new Chapter 3 Season 3 biome that replaced Camp Cuddle. The tree is really hard to miss as it stands tall in all its glory.

To plant a Reality Sapling, players should follow these steps:

Land near the Reality Tree and find a Reality Pod. Break the pod to release three Reality Seeds. Equip the seends and use them to plant a Reality Sapling. Break as many pods as you want to collect seeds and plant or summon more saplings.

Players should spread their Reality Seeds all over the map so that they have a sapling in every location possible. Players can later drop on a sapling close to the storm circle and rotate from one sapling to another.

Collect fruits from Reality Saplings in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

One of the milestone quests for the brand new season is to collect fruits from the Reality Saplings. These fruits will grant players extra shield, just like the mushrooms used to. They will have to collect a certain amount of fruit to complete the milestone quest.

The Reality Sapling provides not only shields but high-tier loot as well. The loot will get better every time players visit their sapling. In fact, it will go up to Mythic-tier loot before the sapling finally wilts away.

Thankfully, players can get a new seed from the recently wilted sapling that they can plant again. Clearly, the Reality Saplings in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 are going to be one of the best sources of confirmed loot.

