Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map changes: Tilted Towers' destruction, mushroom POI, new biomes, and more

The Seven have defeated the IO, and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is finally here. Unfortunately, the victory did not come free of cost, and several important landmarks on the map were destroyed. Entering an exciting new season, Loopers have given the map a complete makeover, welcoming brand new POIs and biomes.

Several new POIs were visible in the recently released trailers. They also revealed an all-new biome that will be a part of the island in the upcoming season. Command Cavern has been overhauled into the best party location players have ever seen, and Tilted Towers has once again picked up the short straw.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' certainly has a summer party vibe to it. The map changes make it a point to emphasize the celebratory mood. The island has been granted a new life and the all-new Reality Sapling POI is the perfect symbol for it.

Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's map

Previous maps were heavily criticized for lacking many changes. During the first chapter, almost every season was accompanied by interesting and significant map changes. However, this was something that was missing during Chapter 2 and the first two seasons of Chapter 3.

Story continues below ad

Thankfully, Epic Games has ensured that the Chapter 3 Season 2 map receives a complete makeover.

One of the most significant changes in the map is the addition of a brand new biome. The western part of the map, which was previously Camp Cuddle, is now covered with purple trees and massive bouncy mushrooms. This biome also houses the Reality Sapling POI, a mesmerizing tree born out of the energy from the Zero Point.

Upon a closer look, players can also see that the buildings at the Tilted Towers POI are now destroyed. It seems like Fortnite's most popular POI is also the most unfortunate one.

Story continues below ad

Other significant map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Another exciting change on the island took place at the Command Cavern POI. The former IO fortress is now a place where Loopers can go for the greatest party of their life. DJ Yonder is headlining the best night of your life, and players can use a cool Baller Roller Coaster to enter the party.

Story continues below ad

The arrival of Indiana Jones has also introduced an Aztec-style POI on the map. Filled with mysterious temples, this POI might be home to hidden treasures and several chests.

Unfortunately, the eastern part of the map remains largely unchanged in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The Daily Bugle POI is still there, a large part of the Sanctuary is still intact and the tundra and desert biomes are also exactly as they were before. Hopefully, as the season progresses, players can witness the biomes change as well.

HYPEX @HYPEX The 3 Destroyed Tilted Towers buildings will be rebuilt by the community via The Block v2. THIS SEASON! The 3 Destroyed Tilted Towers buildings will be rebuilt by the community via The Block v2. THIS SEASON! https://t.co/Z1qvqn5ysG

Lastly, rumors have it that The Block in Fortnite is finally making a much-awaited return. Epic Games has given creators special textures to design the upcoming POI, which will replace the destroyed buildings from Tilted Towers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far