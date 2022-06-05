Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Indiana Jones skin, Reality Tree POI, Ballers, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is finally here, and it's a 'Vibe.' After The Resistance successfully fought off the threat from the IO and its Collider, the island is finally safe. At least for now.

In the absence of any threat, the island is finally vibing. The Seven and Jones have saved the island for the umpteenth time and given it a fun makeover. It is time for Loopers to celebrate their heroes in the most incredible fashion ever seen. New POIs, fresh characters, and loads of fun have arrived on the island as the brand new season begins.

The cinematic and gameplay trailers for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 have recently dropped. As players wait for the servers to go back online, they know that they have an amazing experience lying ahead of them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 'Vibin' is finally here

The impending doom from IO's Collider had everyone worried for a brief while. However, the Legend and The Seven made sure that Zero Point didn't fall into the wrong hands as the Giant Mech Robot helped bring down the Doomsday device.

The Cinematic Trailer opens with a shot of Zero Point underwater and pans into the brand new look of the island. Players can see the giant Cuddle Team Leader head to the top of a mountain surrounded by an exciting roller coaster. The roller coaster goes inside the mountain where DJ Yonder is hosting the best party the island has ever seen.

New skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

One of the first noticeable skins in the Cinematic Trailer was Darth Vader and the Storm Troopers. Vader, who was previously teased as the tier 100 skin for the Battle Pass, is now confirmed to be arriving on the island.

Indiana Jones was also revealed in the most nostalgic fashion ever. The popular adventurer was seen in an Aztec-style POI and was followed by a Baller, just like the famous boulder scene from the movies.

Several other Battle Pass skins have also appeared in the trailers, which makes it seem like the upcoming season has some really exciting skins in store for players.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 new POIs

The new season would have been incomplete without the cool new map changes. Players already know about the enthralling roller coaster that they can ride into the abyss. Besides this, energy from the Zero Point has also given birth to a mesmerizing 'Tree of Reality.'

The map has massive mushrooms all around it. Players can climb on top of these and jump from one mushroom to another. New purple trees have spawned all over the island, providing a thick cover for players who do not want to be seen.

Old IO tech debris has also been given a fun summer makeover. All in all, the island is definitely enjoying a break from all the threats and diabolical planning. However, with Geno finally being revealed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, it doesn't seem like this peace will last long.

